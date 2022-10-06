Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor is happy to share responsibilities of their baby: He's like 'baby you work...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are expecting their first child, have planned to share the responsibilities of their baby and are figuring out a way to balance their parental duties with their acting careers. Alia said Ranbir is happy to share the responsibilities, unlike the traditional societal norms where the mother is more involved in a child's upbringing. Also Read| Alia Bhatt decks up in yellow ethnic outfit for baby shower, poses with Shaheen

Alia made the comments as she explained why her kidswear apparel brand is named Ed-A-Mamma. Alia coined the name after her cat Edward and herself as its mamma, and said she chose the name for the kidswear brand as it's mostly the mothers shopping for their kids. However, Alia changed her answer when she was asked if this will be the case for her and Ranbir Kapoor as well when they welcome their baby.

She told CNBC18, "That was a wrong thing for me to say. It's also kind of sexist because I think fathers shop as well. Even in my case, I have done a bit of shopping and so has my husband." Further asked how she and Ranbir are going to share their baby's responsibilities, Alia said, "I think the journey of discovery will begin once the baby comes. But definitely, the intention is to share, that's most important."

The actor added, "And Ranbir is very happy, he has already been like 'baby you work from this month onwards, I will take time off so you can go to work. I can come back and then you can take time off then we just keep taking time off.' He is very happy to share that responsibility. And he in fact recently said in an interview that 'I think I have this very big responsibility on my head and that is to send Alia back to work because the fans would really complain and hold me responsible if I don't do my bit as a parent as well.'"

Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot on April 14, had announced their pregnancy in June this year. On September 9, the two marked the release of Brahmastra, their first film together. Alia also recently introduced a maternity line in her apparel brand Ed-A-Mamma.

