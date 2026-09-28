Alia Bhatt shares romantic pic with Ranbir Kapoor, adorable moment with Raha as she wishes him on 44th birthday

Ranbir Kapoor turned 44 on Monday, and his wife and actor Alia Bhatt shared the sweetest birthday wish for him on social media. Alia also gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into Ranbir's family life with her and their daughter Raha.

Alia wishes Ranbir on his birthday

Alia Bhatt wished Ranbir Kapoor on birthday.

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Alia shared several photos on Instagram to wish Ranbir. The montage began with a romantic moment between the star couple, with the two looking intensely into each other's eyes as Ranbir sat on Alia's lap. The other photos offered glimpses of their holidays and family life. One adorable picture showed Ranbir holding their daughter Raha when she was an infant. Another photo showed the couple posing for a selfie, with what appeared to be a lipstick mark from Alia on Ranbir's cheek.

She simply captioned the post, “HBD cutie.”

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Internet reacts

{{^usCountry}} Fans were excited to see the unseen photos, as Alia and Ranbir are known to keep their personal lives private. One fan wrote, “I am in love with your husband.” Another comment read, “Most awaited post.” One more fan wrote, “Oh how much i love them<33” Other comments included, “My whole freaking heart,” and “The admiration and love she has for him are so precious! forever crush.” Ranbir celebrates birthday with paparazzi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were excited to see the unseen photos, as Alia and Ranbir are known to keep their personal lives private. One fan wrote, “I am in love with your husband.” Another comment read, “Most awaited post.” One more fan wrote, “Oh how much i love them<33” Other comments included, “My whole freaking heart,” and “The admiration and love she has for him are so precious! forever crush.” Ranbir celebrates birthday with paparazzi {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the day, Ranbir celebrated his birthday with the paparazzi and fans. He stepped out of his home and was seen greeting the paparazzi as they wished him “Happy Birthday”. He then went ahead and cut the three cakes kept on a table in front of him. He cut the cakes amid loud cheers from the photographers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.

About Ranbir's upcoming films

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Ranbir has a packed line-up of major projects, beginning with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1. The actor plays Lord Ram in the two-part epic, with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The cast also includes Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor and others. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

Ranbir will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which reunites him with Alia Bhatt and also stars Vicky Kaushal. Another major project in Ranbir's pipeline is Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He will also star in Brahmastra: Part Two, the second instalment of Ayan Mukerji's planned trilogy.