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Alia Bhatt shares romantic pic with Ranbir Kapoor, adorable moment with Raha as she wishes him on 44th birthday

On Ranbir Kapoor birthday, his wife Alia Bhatt shared heartwarming photos showcasing their family life.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026, 20:08:26 IST
By Vibha Maru
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Ranbir Kapoor turned 44 on Monday, and his wife and actor Alia Bhatt shared the sweetest birthday wish for him on social media. Alia also gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into Ranbir's family life with her and their daughter Raha.

Alia wishes Ranbir on his birthday

Alia Bhatt wished Ranbir Kapoor on birthday.
Alia Bhatt wished Ranbir Kapoor on birthday.

Alia shared several photos on Instagram to wish Ranbir. The montage began with a romantic moment between the star couple, with the two looking intensely into each other's eyes as Ranbir sat on Alia's lap. The other photos offered glimpses of their holidays and family life. One adorable picture showed Ranbir holding their daughter Raha when she was an infant. Another photo showed the couple posing for a selfie, with what appeared to be a lipstick mark from Alia on Ranbir's cheek.

She simply captioned the post, “HBD cutie.”

Internet reacts

Earlier in the day, Ranbir celebrated his birthday with the paparazzi and fans. He stepped out of his home and was seen greeting the paparazzi as they wished him “Happy Birthday”. He then went ahead and cut the three cakes kept on a table in front of him. He cut the cakes amid loud cheers from the photographers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.

About Ranbir's upcoming films

Ranbir has a packed line-up of major projects, beginning with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1. The actor plays Lord Ram in the two-part epic, with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The cast also includes Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor and others. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

Ranbir will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which reunites him with Alia Bhatt and also stars Vicky Kaushal. Another major project in Ranbir's pipeline is Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He will also star in Brahmastra: Part Two, the second instalment of Ayan Mukerji's planned trilogy.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru

Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.

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