Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt sits on five chairs in half-sister Pooja Bhatt's special birthday post, see here
bollywood

Alia Bhatt sits on five chairs in half-sister Pooja Bhatt's special birthday post, see here

Pooja Bhatt has shared a special birthday post for her half-sister Alia Bhatt, who turned 28 on Monday. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Alia Bhatt turned 28 on Monday.

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has wished her half-sister, actor Alia Bhatt, a happy birthday. Pooja took to Instagram to share pictures of Alia on Monday, and offered glowing words.

She wrote, "The girl I will always see off-screen before she transforms like a chameleon into the dazzling array of women she gives life to on screen! Happy Birthday Alia.. you make us all so damn proud!" The first picture showed Alia getting her makeup done. Pooja also added the posters of some of Alia's films, including Gully Boy, Highway, Udta Punjab, Sadak 2, and the upcoming Gangubai Kathiawadi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

Alia turned 28 on Monday, and several of her friends from the industry, including Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra, took to social media to send their birthday messages. Her mother, Soni Razdan, penned a note for her on Instagram.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Alia in the film industry, hosted a party for her on Sunday evening. The guests included Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh; Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor; Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan; Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, and others.

Also read: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora arrive for Alia Bhatt's birthday party

Alia is the second daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. She has an older sister named Shaheen. Pooja is Mahesh's daughter from an earlier marriage. She made a full-fledged return to acting earlier this month, in the Netflix series Bombay Begums.

Alia, meanwhile, was most recently seen in Sadak 2, directed by her father. The film opened to uniformly negative reviews. She will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli's period epic RRR, Ayan's fantasy franchise-starter Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Karan Johar's Mughal-era epic Takht.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt pooja bhatt brahmastra gangubai kathiawadi

Related Stories

bollywood

Alia Bhatt birthday: Wishes pour in, Katrina Kaif says 'may you conquer the world', Priyanka Chopra calls her beautiful

UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:15 PM IST
bollywood

On Alia Bhatt's birthday, tracing her Kashmiri, Gujarati, German roots

UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:31 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP