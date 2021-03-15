Alia Bhatt sits on five chairs in half-sister Pooja Bhatt's special birthday post, see here

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has wished her half-sister, actor Alia Bhatt, a happy birthday. Pooja took to Instagram to share pictures of Alia on Monday, and offered glowing words.

She wrote, "The girl I will always see off-screen before she transforms like a chameleon into the dazzling array of women she gives life to on screen! Happy Birthday Alia.. you make us all so damn proud!" The first picture showed Alia getting her makeup done. Pooja also added the posters of some of Alia's films, including Gully Boy, Highway, Udta Punjab, Sadak 2, and the upcoming Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia turned 28 on Monday, and several of her friends from the industry, including Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra, took to social media to send their birthday messages. Her mother, Soni Razdan, penned a note for her on Instagram.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Alia in the film industry, hosted a party for her on Sunday evening. The guests included Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh; Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor; Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan; Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, and others.

Alia is the second daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. She has an older sister named Shaheen. Pooja is Mahesh's daughter from an earlier marriage. She made a full-fledged return to acting earlier this month, in the Netflix series Bombay Begums.

Alia, meanwhile, was most recently seen in Sadak 2, directed by her father. The film opened to uniformly negative reviews. She will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli's period epic RRR, Ayan's fantasy franchise-starter Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Karan Johar's Mughal-era epic Takht.