Alia Bhatt strikes unusual poses in Gucci for new magazine photo shoot, fans react. See pics

Alia Bhatt has shared pictures from a new photoshoot for an international magazine. She recently graced the cover of The Glass magazine and has now shared more pictures from the shoot. The actor, who is now the brand ambassador for Gucci, decked up in attires from the brand as she struck unusual poses for the magazines. Also read: Alia Bhatt recalls when dad Mahesh Bhatt 'barely had any money', says mom Soni Razdan 'never became mainstream heroine'

Alia Bhatt's new photo shoot

Alia Bhatt's pictures for The Glass magazine.

The magazine cover with Alia sitting in a black dress was unveiled earlier this week. The new pictures from the shoot show her posing by bending down to the ground, lazily sitting on a couch or sitting on the ground in a squatting pose. She is seen in a sheer red dress, multiple black outfits and a soft pink pink co-ord set. One of the pictures shows her in a candid avatar while wearing a fur coat.

Many commented on Alia's unusual poses, with some making of her. She was also praised for the shoot. A fan commented, “Wow looking so beautiful.” Another wrote, “Damn 2nd and 6th pic.” One more said, “The poses (fire emoji).” “Ahhh gorgeous”, read a comment. Many also called her “cute” and “stunning”.

Alia Bhatt on how she handles her success

In her interview with the magazine, Alia took a fan question about how she has managed to 'keep it all together'. She said, “I was, like, who told you that I keep it all together? My happiness and positivity and what I project as a person is my choice. I choose to focus on the good. That doesn’t mean things aren’t wrong. It doesn’t mean I don’t have difficult days. You are constantly evolving as a person and your mind is constantly evolving. There’s so much pressure to be happy”.

Alia was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone this year. She recently started working on her next film, Jigra. She is also producing the project.

