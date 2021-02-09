Alia Bhatt stuns in hot pink, shares new pics from Maldives holiday with BFFs. See here

Alia Bhatt is having a gala time in the Maldives, with her girl gang. On Tuesday, she shared a new picture with her friends, including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Sharing it, Alia wrote: "Heal, learn, grow, love." The picture shows Alia in a bright pink bikini with Akansha and her sister, Anushka Ranjan. It appears to being from the same series that Akansha had shared a day ago. Contrasting Alia's pink bikini was Akansha, who wore purple.

Alia's sister, Shaheen, also accompanied the gang, although she has not featured in pictures by Alia or Akaksha. Two days ago, Alia had shared a set pictures from the beach. She wrote: "Blue seas and a pisces."

Before Alia took off for her Maldives holiday, she had been shooting for her upcoming film, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will see Alia in the role of a brothel owner.

The film is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, about Gangubai Kothewali. She was the madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura.

After a gap of several months, in October last year the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi resumed the shoot of the film. A source was quoted in Mid Day as saying: “To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup.”