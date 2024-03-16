Alia Bhatt thanks everyone for birthday wishes with a cute picture: ‘It was a good day’

Alia Bhatt is grateful for all the “birthday love.” The actor, who turned 31 on Friday, thanked her fans and followers for all the wishes with a cute post. She shared an animated version of herself celebrating the day. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt has the sweetest reaction as she cuts cake with ‘Raha’s mom' written on it. Watch) Alia Bhatt thanked everyone for the "birthday love"

Alia's post

Alia took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared an animated picture of her avatar smiling into the camera. She wore a yellow top and a cone hat that read, “Birthday girl.” With ferry lights and candles lighting up the room, Alia sat in front of a slice of chocolate cake with a candle on it. Next to the cake was a glass of champagne. She captioned the post, “It was a goooooooood day. Thank you all for all the birthday love!”

Alia's birthday celebration

Alia celebrated her special day by cutting her birthday cake in the presence of paparazzi. She couldn't stop smiling after seeing the cake with "Raha's mom" written on it. After making a wish, she cut her birthday cake and posed for the paparazzi. She wore a white jacket with a matching tank top and black joggers. Alia kept her hair tied in a high ponytail.

Alia rang in her birthday with an intimate celebration with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha, and close friends like Isha Ambani, daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani.

Alia has recently completed shooting for Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. Announcing the wrap, a few days ago, she shared candid photos from the sets of the movie on her Instagram featuring herself and Vedang. Alia and Vedang were seen in a candid mood as they sat beside each other. Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27.

Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.

