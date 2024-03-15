Alia Bhatt reacts as Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Vaani Kapoor shower wishes on her birthday

Alia Bhatt recently spent a joy-filled evening with her family and friends for her pre-birthday celebrations at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on March 14, 2024. Alia was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Her close pals Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani also attended the grand bash. The Jigra actor looked ethereal in a blingy corset and blue pants, while Ranbir looked dashing in an all-black outfit. (Also read: Alia Bhatt receives the sweetest birthday wishes from Neetu, Shaheen and Soni) Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh sent warm birthday greetings to Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt's B-town pals send her heartwarming birthday wishes

Alia recently received warm birthday greetings from her close relatives and B-town colleagues on social media. She responded to the same on her Instagram stories. The actor is very active on digital platforms, especially when it comes to acknowledging her family and friends. As Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Vaani Kapoor extended their wishes, the birthday girl responded to each of them.

Kiara Advani wishes Alia Bhatt the best year ahead

Kiara took to her handle and wrote, “Happy birthday @aliaabhatt Wishing you the bestest year ahead!! Keep shining (adding hand shaped heart, smling faces, heart, cake, pastry, balloon and birthday cap emojis)". Alia responded as she wrote, “Kiaraaaa thank you (two heart emojis)”.

Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude over Rakul Preet Singh's heart-filled wishes

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram stories and shared a glamorous picture of Alia. She captioned it as, “Happppppy happppy bdayyyy you power woman !! Wishing you the brightest year ahead !! May you get abundance of all that you desire !! Keep killing it." The latter replied with a screenshot of the same and wrote, “You're too kind Rakul thank you (hand shaped heart emojis)”.

Alia Bhatt responds to Vaani Kapoor and Vedang Raina's birthday wishes

Vaani Kapoor shared an elegant sari-clad picture of Alia on her Instagram stories. She captioned it as, “Happiest birthday @aliaabhatt Love, peace & happiness (heart and shining star emoji)”. Alia reshared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Thank youuuu Vaani! (heart emoji)”.

The actor's Jigra co-star Vedang Raina also shared a BTS picture from the sets and wrote, "Keep smiling (sun emoji) Happy birthday to the best @aliaabhatt (heart emoji).

Alia recently promoted the crime-drama series Poacher streaming on Amazon Prime. Alia is associated with the project as an Executive Producer. She was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will be seen next in Vasan Bala's Jigra. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in her kitty.

