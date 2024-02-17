Vedang Raina: Acting was a shot in the dark for me, I was interested in music

Is he, isn’t he? Vedang Raina’s next project after The Archies remains shrouded in secrecy, but murmurs claim he will be a part of Alia Bhatt’s Jigra. ‘Am I in the film?’ he counters our query with a laugh, making it clear that he is pretty well versed with how to deal with speculations. Vedang Raina

As he learns the tricks of the trade, the actor shares that being an actor was not his first choice. “When I was in school and college, I was more into music. I used to perform on stage, and that’s how I was all my life. It was much later in my college days that I decided to start learning about modelling and acting,” he shares.

And his journey started off like any other newcomer from the outside. “My first year of college, around 2018, that’s when I sent my portfolio to a modelling agency randomly. It was a shot in dark. I did it to see how it goes, along with pursuing my degree. They started sending me for auditions. I would just get a message saying ‘aaj chaar baje Araam Nagar (audition hub in Mumbai) pahaunch jao, anti dandruff shampoo ki ad hai’ I would get time from college, go home and then go to the audition. It was a very regular experience,” says the actor, rumoured to be dating actor Khushi Kapoor.

And of course then came the call to audition for Zoya Akhtar’s film. “I had been to audition in every office. Also, because I was pursuing my degree, it didn’t feel like my life depended on auditions. That maybe gave me space. I was genuinely enjoying acting, that’s why I could apply myself to it,” he ends.