Is Vedang Raina dating Khushi Kapoor? He reacts, and addresses comparisons with Ranveer Singh

Vedang Raina is taking baby steps into showbiz, and experiencing it all for the first time. His debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies has created a lot of buzz, and he is taking it all in, one day at a time. Actor Vedang Raina made his acting debut recently in The Archies.

“I was a mess before the release, all over the place. I am like just of college so I am quite young, this is a huge step in my life- being out there in the world. Specially at the premiere... more than the release, the premiere was such a humongous occasion. Now it feels like the band aid has been ripped off. I was just looking at everyone’s reactions at the screening, I watched it properly myself at home with the rest of the world,” he jokes.

And right off the bat, here is good news for all his female fans. Without taking any names (ahem, he is being linked to Khushi Kapoor), he laughs, “I am single. I am aware about some speculations... the female attention from fans feels nice.”

What has made him a part of social media chatter is also his striking resemblance to actor Ranveer Singh, who he happens to be a “huge fan” of.

He acknowledges the comparison and says, “Yes I saw. There have been edits. You can’t avoid this... it’s my first film out and I am very curious to know what people are saying. I did get such comments before, but not this much. It was easy to deal with everything then. Now it’s hard to keep a track of it. It will change with time as I am still new. I think the comparison has more to do with a visual resemblance, nothing more substantial. Ranveer has proven himself and been very successful, and I am a huge fan.”