KWK 8: Khushi Kapoor on dating rumours with 'The Archies' co-star Vedang Raina, "Just good friends"

The upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan' brings together the Bollywood sister duo- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on the famous 'Koffee' couch.

Director Karan Johar shared the promo of the upcoming episode which he captioned, "We are starting off the new year with some crackling energy with the Kapoor sisters. For the first time ever, catch the sister duo - Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor, together on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8!"

The promo video started with Janhvi saying "Yesterday night at the party I was just going around asking people to ask me rapid-fire questions. Navya (Naveli Nanda) thinks I am not ready. She said, Don't go."

When the show's host Karan Johar asked, "So, conjecture goes that you are dating Vedang Raina?"

"You know that scene in Om Shanti Om, where a row of people saying 'Om and I are just good friends'", replied Khushi Kapoor.

For her debut appearance on KWK, Khushi opted for a mini yellow dress while her sister Janhvi wore a red dress with cutout detailing.

Ever since the release of the musical 'The Archies', there were rumours that Khushi was dating her co-star Vedang Raina, who played Reggie in the film.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton, took audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

'Koffee with Karan Season 8' streams exclusively on the OTT platform Disney Hotstar. (ANI)