Deepika Padukone shares New Year holiday pics, videos from 'magical' first day of leap year 2024; Ranveer Singh reacts

Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kajol, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor and many celebrities have given a glimpse of their New Year holidays. On Monday, actor Deepika Padukone also took to Instagram to share her year-end vacation pictures and videos. She shared a happy selfie as well as short clips of how she spent the first day of 2024 at a beach destination. Actor-husband Ranveer Singh wrote 'hi bestie' in the comments section of Deepika's New Year post. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor give glimpse of how they celebrated their New Year, wish fans. See posts Inside photos from Deepika Padukone's New Year holiday with Ranveer Singh are here.

Deepika Padukone's New Year album

Deepika Padukone spent the first day of 2024 surrounded by nature. She posted a photo giving a glimpse of a sunset on a beach, her day at the pool along with a glowing selfie of herself. The actor also shared a glimpse of chilled drinks she enjoyed with Ranveer Singh. Along with their New Year Day pictures and videos, Deepika wrote in her Instagram caption, “A magical 1 of 366… yup, it’s a leap year!”

Reactions to Deepika's post

Apart from Ranveer Singh, many fans of Deepika commented on her post. One wrote about her selfie, "That last picture. Oh my God...." Another spoke about wanting to see a picture of Deepika with Ranveer, writing, "Beautiful, but take a picture with Ranveer." One Instagram user also commented, "That glowing skin of yours..."

Deepika's anniversary trip with Ranveer Singh

In November, Ranveer and Deepika were in Belgium as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They later also starred opposite each other in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Deepika's upcoming projects

Soon, Deepika will be seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. She also has director Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, which will be released on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day 2024. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor.

