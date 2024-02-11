 Alia Bhatt enjoys lunch with family, reacts as Neetu Kapoor squishes her cheeks | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt enjoys Sunday lunch with family, reacts as Neetu Kapoor squishes her cheeks. Watch

Alia Bhatt enjoys Sunday lunch with family, reacts as Neetu Kapoor squishes her cheeks. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 11, 2024 05:47 PM IST

Neetu Kapoor hugged and playfully pulled ‘bahu’ Alia Bhatt's cheeks as they made their way out of a restaurant on Sunday.

It was family time for the Bhatts and the Kapoors this Sunday. Alia Bhatt was seen with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor as they exited a restaurant in Mumbai. Apart from Neetu, Alia was also seen with her mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. As they went towards their own cars, Neetu hugged Alia and playfully squished her cheeks. (Also read: Rishi Kapoor holds granddaughter Raha Kapoor in his arms in edited photo; Neetu Kapoor calls it ‘too adorable’)

Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan.
Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt

Alia was seen in a casual look in a green top under a shirt and baggy jeans. Neetu Kapoor was spotted beside her, in a white shirt. As Neetu went towards her car, she hugged Alia and squished her cheeks. The paparazzi, who were stationed outside, clicked pictures of the entire family. Shaheen was seen in a bright pink sweater, while Soni opted for a printed shirt. Alia also walked them towards their car.

The actor also obliged to many young fans who patiently waited to click a picture with her. When a photographer tripped while taking her pictures, Alia said, “Are, aaram se (please be careful)!”

Neetu on giving advice to Alia and Ranbir

Neetu was recently seen in Koffee with Karan Season 8 where host Karan Johar asked the actor about one thing from her marriage that she wished Alia and Ranbir would embrace. To this, Neetu replied, "Nothing. Because in today's day and age, do what you want to do. Just be happy. And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can't expect them to do the same thing, so they know their own vibe."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and announced her pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the actor-couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.

Alia will be next seen in Jigar, which is directed by Vasan Bala. She also announced her next with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled Love and War, where she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
