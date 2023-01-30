Alia Bhatt thinks Ranbir Kapoor complimented her, gets embarrassed after she realises her misunderstanding. Watch

Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor featured together in a new advertisement. Taking to its Instagram account, Rungta Steel TMT bar posted a video in which Alia had a misunderstanding when Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the product. In the clip, Ranbir was asked by a person why he chose the product for a 'lifelong partnership'. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif spotted leaving Zoya Akhtar's house)

Alia, who only heard the later part of the conversation, thought Ranbir was talking about her. Speaking about the product Ranbir said he chose it for being 'strong, able to handle shock and stay together for a lifetime'. An excited Alia ran to hug Ranbir and said, "You think so good about me."

A surprised Ranbir addressing Alia as 'baby' said they were talking about the product. Embarrassed, Alia made a face and said 'oh'. Reacting to the clip, a person said, "Love love and love the most beautiful couple # sweetest-couple Alia & Ranbir." Another fan commented, "So cute....plz more ads with this cute couple."

Ranbir and Alia have featured together in several advertisements over the last few months. So far, they starred together in only one film, Brahmastra, last year. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. They dated for several years before getting married. They announced Alia's pregnancy in June last year. Alia and Ranbir welcomed a baby girl, Raha, on November 6 last year.

Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the upcoming action film Heart of Stone. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighofer. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28. Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Animal which will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

He also has the upcoming romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in the pipeline. Helmed by Luv Ranjan the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 8.

