Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif spotted leaving Zoya Akhtar's house; fans wonder if they have started working on Jee Le Zaraa

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were spotted at Zoya Akhtar's residence in Mumbai on Saturday. Alia and Katrina waved to the paparazzi as they made their way out of Zoya's house to get into their respective cars. Both the actors will be starring in Jee Le Zaraa, a film written by Zoya and helmed by her brother Farhan Akhtar. Fans were quick to conclude that both Alia and Katrina went to meet Zoya to discuss their film Jee Le Zaraa, which will also feature Priyanka Chopra. (Also read: Check out Alia Bhatt's living-cum-dining room with exercise cycle in new mom's workout video)

Alia wore an all-black outfit and kept it casual in a braided look as she waved to the paparazzi standing outside Zoya Akhtar's house. In another video posed on paparazzi and fan pages, Katrina was also spotted leaving Zoya's house. She was seen in a white top, blue jeans and jacket.

It has been long since the announcement of Jee Le Zaraa was made in August 2021, a film that would see Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif star together for the first time in a road trip film. It will be helmed by Farhan, who will return to the director's chair after a decade, his last venture being 2011's Don 2. It will also be produced under his production house Excel Entertainment. The film is written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, who have earlier written films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do.

Fans have been waiting for the film that will see the three actors together for the first time. Alia previously worked with Zoya in Gully Boy. Priyanka has worked with her in Dil Dhadakne Do, and Katrina starred in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara.

Speaking to PTI about the process of how the idea first came around for the film, Priyanka had earlier revealed that it was she, who had called Alia and Katrina before anyone else as she wanted to do a Hindi film with them.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of last year. Priyanka's last Bollywood film was Shonali Bose's 2019 release The Sky is Pink. Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

