Check out Alia Bhatt's living-cum-dining room with exercise cycle in new mom's workout video

Alia Bhatt is currently focussing on her fitness and recently aced 108 Surya Namaskars. Her yoga trainer, who trains not only Alia but her sister Shaheen Bhatt as well, recently revealed that the actor performed 108 Surya Namaskars in one go. Now a video shows the new mom beaming with joy after her yoga routine. It also gives a glimpse of Alia's house, where she lives with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor, who was born in November, last year. Also read: Alia Bhatt reacts to Bollywood boycott for first time, shares message on Pathaan's success

The video shows Alia doing yoga with her eyes closed. She sighs after opening her eyes on learning that she is being filmed. She is seen in a green vest and black yoga pants. An off white sofa is seen beside her in the living room. In the area behind it, is a six-seater dining table. A chandelier light is also hung over the dining table. An off-white sofa is seen in the other side of the room. A closer look at the video also shows an exercise cycle kept beside the sofa. The living room looks clean and simple with wooden flooring and off-white walls.

Anushka Yoga's official Instagram handle had shared a picture of Alia and Shaheen along with their trainer a day before. It was captioned, “Today's happy faces brought to you by 108 Surya Namaskaras...” Alia's mom Soni Razdan had commented on the post, “No way”.

Alia and Ranbir married in an intimate wedding ceremony in April last year. They welcomed Raha a few months later. During her pregnancy, Alia had actively taken part in the countrywide promotions of their film Brahmastra. She also shot for her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone in Europe and launched a maternity clothes line as well.

Alia will now be seen in Karan Johar's comeback directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the film that also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. It will release in April this year. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

