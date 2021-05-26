Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt to back series spreading awareness about Covid-19 vaccines
Alia Bhatt had contracted Covid-19 in April this year.
Alia Bhatt had contracted Covid-19 in April this year.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt to back series spreading awareness about Covid-19 vaccines

Titled The Intersection: Vaccinate India, the series is a collaboration between Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and podcast network Audiomatic.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 09:08 PM IST

Actor-producer Alia Bhatt on Wednesday announced a five-part series as an attempt to disseminate authentic information about Covid-19 vaccines amid "myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media".

Titled The Intersection: Vaccinate India, the series is a collaboration between Alia's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and podcast network Audiomatic.

"Even though the vaccines are here, some of us are still hesitant. A great deal of this hesitancy is due to misinformation, myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms," the 28-year-old actor says in the video shared on her official Twitter page.


The series is an effort to learn more about the vaccines through "reliable sources and make the most informed choice about getting vaccinated", she said.

The Intersection, which debuts Thursday, will see renowned doctors and global health activists sharing data and facts around Covid-19 vaccines.

Also read: Udit Narayan on Indian Idol 12 row: 'Aditya is childish, Amit Kumar shouldn't have said such things'

"I hope this series will help address some of your concerns around the vaccines," Alia, who will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, further says in the video.

The first episode of the series will be available in a podcast and video format.

India on Wednesday reported 2,08,921 Covid-19 infections, pushing the overall tally of cases to 2,71,57,795, as the country conducted 22,17,320 coronavirus tests, its highest-ever in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data.


ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
covid-19 alia bhatt gangubai kathiawadi + 1 more

Related Stories

Manoj Bajpayee has thanked Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.
Manoj Bajpayee has thanked Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.
web series

Manoj thanks 'big stars' Sidharth-Shehnaaz for recommending The Family Man 2

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Manoj Bajpayee has thanked actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for 'coming on board and endorsing' The Family Man 2.
READ FULL STORY
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia DSouza shared throwback pictures with late Vilasrao Deshmukh.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia DSouza shared throwback pictures with late Vilasrao Deshmukh.
bollywood

Riteish, Genelia remember his father Vilasrao Deshmukh on 76th birth anniversary

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 07:41 PM IST
  • Actor couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, took to their respective Instagram pages to remember his father, late Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birthday anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.