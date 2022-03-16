Alia Bhatt watches Friends, plays badminton and raises a toast to herself on 29th birthday in Maldives. Watch

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 29th birthday on Tuesday in the company of her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt in Maldives. She has now shared a glimpse of how she enjoyed her special day at the tourist destination. From chilling in the pool with a huge food basket to soaking some sun on the beach and enjoying a drink on a yacht, Alia seems to have had a blast on her birthday. Also read: Alia Bhatt turns 29: Soni Razdan explains meaning behind her name, Neetu Kapoor has a message

Sharing the video on Instagram, Alia wrote, “This is 29 (sun icon) thank you for all the love,” along with hearts and a cat icon. The video opens with a glimpse of Alia chilling on the beach in a bright bikini during the day. Glimpses of the night show how she dressed in a long black dress for the celebration. She is seen standing on the beach with balloons and posing for a selfie with mom Soni. The beach is decked up with ‘Happy Birthday' written with lights, their hotel room is also seen decorated with balloons and a huge ‘Happy Birthday’ sign is seen erected in sand.

Alia is also seen enjoying the sunset on a yacht while holding a drink in her hand. She gives a weird expression on taking a sip of her drink before raising a toast to herself. She also watched Friends, enjoyed noodles and played badminton during the day.

On the occasion of her birthday, a new teaser of her upcoming film Brahmastra was shared online. Her mother Soni also penned a poem about her, explaining the reason of her name. Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor also wished her on the occasion.

Alia is currently riding high on the success of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark a few days ago. She will now be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and Hollywood film Heart Of Stone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON