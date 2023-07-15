Alia Bhatt says she was willing to make sacrifices for work initially: ‘Now I have a family, a daughter’

Alia Bhatt, the new mom in Bollywood, recently talked about the changes in her life over the decade. Alia recalled the time when she could sacrifice anything for work. However, that isn't the case anymore. Also read: Alia Bhatt to headline YRF's next in spy universe

Alia Bhatt's journey

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, releasing this month.

Alia made her debut with Student Of The Year and went on to become one of the most bankable actors. She completed over a decade in the industry, got married to Ranbir Kapoor and embraced motherhood with her daughter Raha Kapoor at the peak of her career.

Alia Bhatt on changes

Looking back at her time in the industry, she answered how her priorities at work have evolved. Alia told Femina, “As I cross a decade in cinema, my life over the decade has also changed a lot. I think there was a time when I was willing to make sacrifices of all kinds – of sleep and time with my family – and just continuously work and shoot. Now I have a family. I have a daughter. I have a husband. I also feel like all these 10 years, this time I did not spend with my parents, with my sister, with my friends – I want to be able to do that.”

“And, of course, never give up working, but try and bring about some balance. So, yes, that is the decision that I’ve consciously taken and it includes being present. I feel like, very often, we might not be working, but we’re on the phone talking, figuring things out, you know, doing some random things. So, I also just find lots of balance by not looking at my phone if I have nothing to do. I try to do it. Sometimes I fail miserably, sometimes, I succeed," she added.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming work

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's comeback directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has reunited with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in the film. Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are among the star cast. It will hit theatres on July 28.

Alia is also awaiting the release of her debut international film, Heart of Stone. The Netflix film has Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It will release on August 11.

