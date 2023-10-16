Alia Bhatt writes daily emails to Raha, reveals Ranbir Kapoor: ‘I will write her extraordinary letters’

Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that his actor-wife Alia Bhatt is writing emails to their daughter Raha every day. In a new interaction with the German pen brand Hauser, Ranbir also said that he plans to start writing letters to the young one. (Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals one thing she 'can’t really do' with daughter Raha in India)

Alia writes emails to Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are writing emails and letters to their daughter Raha.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked if he writes to his daughter, Ranbir said, “Alia is actually writing her an email every day and I thought I would start writing to her someday. I am actually. Now since I am part of ...so I will write her extraordinary letters to her.” He also revealed that he wrote lots of love letters in his younger days, and finds it nice to look at the love letters that his parents, grandparents wrote to each other.

When Ranbir was beaten up in school

Recalling his schooling days, Ranbir also said that he was a “great copier” as he would often copy but never got caught. He also narrated an incident from his school when his school principal caught him crawling out of his 8th grade while the class was still going on. “The principle came and stood in front of me, and I got the beating of my life, like he really whacked me and I still remember like us thappad ki goonj mere kaano mein abhi bhi sunayi deti hai. (The echo of that slap still resounds in my ears). I still remember that moment.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt got married in a private ceremony in April, 2022. A few months later, they announced their pregnancy in June. The Bollywood couple welcomed their first child -daughter Raha - on November 6, 2022. Alia announced Raha's arrival on social media and wrote, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Ranbir's new films

Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Titled Animal, the film also stars Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. It will hit the theatres on December 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON