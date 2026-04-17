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Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt gets engaged to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra, actor says she is ‘currently weeping’

Shaheen Bhatt announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra, on Instagram. Check out how Alia Bhatt reacted.

Apr 17, 2026 01:51 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Shaheen Bhatt, daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, is engaged! On Friday, Shaheen took to her Instagram account to share an adorable post with fiancé Ishaan Mehra, flaunting her engagement ring. Sister Alia Bhatt could not contain her excitement and has now reacted to the news. (Also read: Alia Bhatt can't stop gushing over Ranbir Kapoor as he features in TIME's list of 100 most influential people)

Shaheen Bhatt announces engagement

Shaheen Bhatt flaunted a diamond ring to announce her engagement.

Shaheen Bhatt showed off her engagement ring while holding Ishaan close in the first picture. In another pic, she rested her head on Ishaan's shoulder. In the caption, she wrote, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing.”

Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday react to post

Shaheen was previously in a relationship with comedian Rohan Joshi. They parted ways a couple of years ago.

Shaheen Bhatt as a producer

Shaheen recently announced her new project, Don't Be Shy! She and Alia will be co-producing the show under their banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. The coming-of-age romantic comedy will introduce a cast drawn entirely from outside the film industry. Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film follows Shyamili “Shy” Das, a 20-year-old who believes her future is mapped out with precision. Her carefully structured life begins to unravel when an unexpected turn of events disrupts her plans, forcing her to confront uncertainty in matters of friendship, love and identity. Meanwhile, Alia will be seen next in Alpha.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

shaheen bhatt alia bhatt
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt gets engaged to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra, actor says she is ‘currently weeping’
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