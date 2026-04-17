Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt gets engaged to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra, actor says she is ‘currently weeping’

Shaheen Bhatt, daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, is engaged! On Friday, Shaheen took to her Instagram account to share an adorable post with fiancé Ishaan Mehra, flaunting her engagement ring. Sister Alia Bhatt could not contain her excitement and has now reacted to the news. (Also read: Alia Bhatt can't stop gushing over Ranbir Kapoor as he features in TIME's list of 100 most influential people)

Shaheen Bhatt announces engagement

Shaheen Bhatt flaunted a diamond ring to announce her engagement.

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Shaheen Bhatt showed off her engagement ring while holding Ishaan close in the first picture. In another pic, she rested her head on Ishaan's shoulder. In the caption, she wrote, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing.”

Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday react to post

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{{^usCountry}} Alia shared the post of Shaheen on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Currently weeping (crying face emoticons).” Actor Parineeti Chopra commented on the post and wrote, “The Unbreakable Vow!” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Congos and bongos.” Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor also congratulated the couple. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday commented, “Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you (red heart emoticons) all the love and joy in the world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia shared the post of Shaheen on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Currently weeping (crying face emoticons).” Actor Parineeti Chopra commented on the post and wrote, “The Unbreakable Vow!” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Congos and bongos.” Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor also congratulated the couple. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday commented, “Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you (red heart emoticons) all the love and joy in the world.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Exactly a year ago in April, Shaheen had made her relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra Instagram official. She kept her chin on Ishaan's shoulder as he clicked a selfie. The next photo showed Ishaan lying on the grass. Earlier last year, too, Shaheen had shared photos with Ishaan on Instagram but had not revealed his identity. The Kapoor and the Bhatt families took a trip to Thailand during the New Year. Taking to Instagram, Shaheen shared a bunch of pictures from the trip. In a photo, she posed next to Ishaan. They cuddled while on a cruise in another picture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Exactly a year ago in April, Shaheen had made her relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra Instagram official. She kept her chin on Ishaan's shoulder as he clicked a selfie. The next photo showed Ishaan lying on the grass. Earlier last year, too, Shaheen had shared photos with Ishaan on Instagram but had not revealed his identity. The Kapoor and the Bhatt families took a trip to Thailand during the New Year. Taking to Instagram, Shaheen shared a bunch of pictures from the trip. In a photo, she posed next to Ishaan. They cuddled while on a cruise in another picture. {{/usCountry}}

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Shaheen was previously in a relationship with comedian Rohan Joshi. They parted ways a couple of years ago.

Shaheen Bhatt as a producer

Shaheen recently announced her new project, Don't Be Shy! She and Alia will be co-producing the show under their banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. The coming-of-age romantic comedy will introduce a cast drawn entirely from outside the film industry. Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film follows Shyamili “Shy” Das, a 20-year-old who believes her future is mapped out with precision. Her carefully structured life begins to unravel when an unexpected turn of events disrupts her plans, forcing her to confront uncertainty in matters of friendship, love and identity. Meanwhile, Alia will be seen next in Alpha.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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