Alia Bhatt can't stop gushing over Ranbir Kapoor as he features in TIME's list of 100 most influential people

She shared a screenshot of the post announcing the same on Instagram story and wrote, “Looking good baby" followed by an ice cream emoji.

Alia took to Instagram Stories and shared her husband Ranbir Kapoor‘s picture from the TIME 100 Most Influential People list. And just like his fans, she couldn’t stop swooning over him.

On Thursday, Alia slipped into full cheerleader mode and took to social media to share a heartfelt and adorably proud note for her husband.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is basking in a global spotlight, having secured a spot on TIME’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people and being the only Indian actor to feature in the list this year. His wife, actor Alia Bhatt couldn’t keep calm and went all in with a heartfelt, love-soaked note for her husband.

On Wednesday, Time magazine unveiled its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The TIME 100, as it is called, has for years been a good benchmark of any popular figure's global popularity and impact. This year, few Indians have made the cut, including Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, the only name from the world's largest film industry. He is joined in the list by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna.

TIME's profile of Ranbir Kapoor was written by his fellow Bollywood star, Ayushmann Khurrana. “There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter,” Ayushmann wrote. In his write-up, Ayushmann emphasised that Ranbir has moved beyond the chatter about box-office and weekend collections in Bollywood.

The list includes global leaders such as US President Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and commander of the 2026 Artemis II Reid Wiseman. TIME emphasized that honorees on the list are “changing culture in unprecedented ways.”

Alia Bhatt’s next project Alia will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Apart from Alia, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.

Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024). She also has spy thriller Alpha in the pipeline. The film is slated for release on July 10. Alpha was originally slated for release in Christmas 2025, but was moved to 17 April 2026. It is believed that the film has been pushed again to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi. The film was set to release in theatres on April 17.