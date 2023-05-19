Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen looks just like her in new pics, actor gushes over her new look

Shaheen Bhatt had recently posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram with the caption, "Once in a very blue moon…" She looked beautiful in a cream white suit with flower motifs printed on it, and styled it with wavy, untied hair. Reacting to her pictures, sister Alia posted them on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, "Hey.. can you like calm down with the gorgeousness? No? Okay cool (red hearts emoticons)."

Last month, it was reported that the Darlings actor gifted two Mumbai flats in the Juhu area, Mumbai worth over ₹7 crore to her elder sister. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd, the production company owned by Alia and Shaheen, bought a flat in Bandra West, Mumbai for ₹37.80 crore. The same day, Alia had also gifted two Juhu flats to her elder sister worth ₹7.68 crore at its market value, as shown in the documents accessed by Zapkey.com. As per reports, the two flats have a sum of around 2,086.75 sq ft in Gigi Apartments which is on AB Nair Road in Juhu area.

Alia marked her debut as a producer last year with the Netflix film Darlings with her company Eternal Sunshine. The dark comedy drama was directed by Jasmeet K Reen, and also starred Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Alia recently marked her debut at the Met Gala 2023 in a Prabal Gurung design, photos of which were first shared by Shaheen on Instagram. She captioned her post, "Angel (white heart emoji)."

Alia recently won her fifth Filmfare award, this time for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani alongside her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh, which will release in July. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in August.

