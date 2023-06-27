Allahabad HC asks Adipurush makers ‘why Hindus' tolerance is being tested’: The way the movie has been made…

The Allahabad High Court questioned why the tolerance of one religion is being tested by the makers of Adipurush. Their reactions come a day after the court allowed an amendment application of the petitioner who has raised objections to the movie on different counts. The film has come under attack over its dialogue, language and depiction of some characters from the epic Ramayana. A notice has been issued to its dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir over "objectionable" dialogues as well. Also read: Amid Adipurush flak, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to air again on TV from next week

Allahabad High Court on Adipurush

Prabhas plays Lord Ram in Adipurush.

"The one who is gentle should be suppressed? Is it so? It is good that it is about a religion, the believers of which did not create any public order problem. We should be thankful. We saw in the news that some people had gone to cinema halls (wherein the movie was being exhibited) and they only forced them to close the hall, they could have done something else as well," the bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Shree Prakash Singh said that Central Board of Film Certification should have done something before granting certificate to Adipurush.

"Agar hum log ispar bhi aankh band kar len kyonki yeh kaha jaata hai ki yeh dharm ke log bade sahishnu (tolerant) hain to kya uska test liya jayega? (If we close our eyes on this issue also, because it is said that the people of this religion are very tolerant, so will it be put to test?)," the bench added. “The issue here (in the PIL pleas) is that the way the movie has been made, there are some scriptures which are exemplary and are worthy of worship. People recite Ramcharitmanas before leaving their homes,” the bench was further quoted saying.

HC slams Central Board of Film Certification

Previously during a hearing, the court had asked “What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?” The court also questioned the absence of the producer, director and other parties during the hearing.

Plea seeking ban on Adipurush

Meanwhile, another petition has been filed before the Supreme Court of India seeking an exhibition ban on Adipurush, as per Live Law, for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus and devotees of various deities depicted in the movie by “destroying their fundamental values and characters” and modifying the ‘basic structure’ of Valmiki Ramayana.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan among others. It was released on June 16, and mired controversy. Later, the makers later revamped some dialogues in the film after receiving criticism from the audience.

