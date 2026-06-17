Alpha trailer: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari set out to burn Bobby Deol's Lanka, Hrithik Roshan lends a hand. Watch

After fans expressed disappointment over Sharvari’s limited presence in the teaser of Alpha, the makers have ensured she gets her due in the film’s trailer. The action-packed trailer offers a deeper look into the story, revealing how Alia Bhatt’s Sita, raised by Bobby Deol’s Fateh to become a deadly assassin, eventually turns against him. The trailer also ends with a major surprise for fans.

Alpha trailer

Alpha trailer: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in a still from the YRF spy thriller.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The trailer opens with a baby sitting inside a glass enclosure as Fateh declares that he has named her Sita. The visuals that follow show him training her to become a ruthless killing machine -- an assassin conditioned to eliminate targets on command. Through a voiceover, Alia describes Fateh as a “demon” who abducted a princess. But unlike the Sita of the Ramayana, who waited for Ram to rescue her, this Sita uses everything she has learned to take down Fateh’s Lanka herself. The trailer is packed with high-octane action sequences that showcase Alia in a fierce new avatar.

Sharvari soon joins the mission, with Anil Kapoor appearing to guide the two agents. Fateh seems to be a disgruntled former spy seeking revenge against the nation. “India ne Alpha ki kadar nahi ki, ab India Alpha se darega (India did not respect Alpha, now India will fear Alpha),” he declares. However, standing in his way is his own creation -- Sita.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The trailer also teases a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War and War 2, who steps in to assist Alia and Sharvari on their mission. While the trailer only reveals Hrithik's eyes, it was enough for fans to go gaga over. Sharvari's absence from Alpha teaser sparked debate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer also teases a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War and War 2, who steps in to assist Alia and Sharvari on their mission. While the trailer only reveals Hrithik's eyes, it was enough for fans to go gaga over. Sharvari's absence from Alpha teaser sparked debate {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fans were disappointed when the teaser of Alpha did not feature Sharvari. Many took to social media to question why the film's first promotional video focused only on Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. However, ahead of the trailer release on Wednesday, Alia appeared to address the criticism with a playful post featuring Sharvari. Sharing a series of photos, Alia pointed at her co-star and made gestures indicating that Sharvari is very much a part of the film.

About Alpha

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film is based on a screenplay by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan, with a story by Uday Chopra.

Alpha is the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025).

Alpha is set to hit the screens on July 3.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON