‘This is not an anti-women film’: producer Nikhil Dwivedi on tackling sexual assault case in Bobby Deol’s Bandar

Questions around fame, public perception and legal accountability sit at the centre of Bandar, the upcoming thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. Headlined by Bobby Deol, the film explores the collapse of a fading celebrity after he becomes entangled in serious sexual assault allegations, while also examining how society reacts to truth, power and justice in the digital age. Ahead of the film’s release, Bobby Deol and producer Nikhil Dwivedi appeared on The Newshour at 9 on Times Now, where the conversation moved beyond the film itself and into larger debates surrounding gender, equal rights and legal accountability. Nikhil Dwivedi on tackling sexual assault case in Bobby Deol’s Bandar. (Instagram)

This is not an anti-women film, it's a pro-justice film During the interview, producer Nikhil Dwivedi spoke about the emotional weight the story carried for him and clarified that the film does not position itself against women. “The subject was, and the people who got involved eventually became close to my heart,” he said.

When asked whether the film risks portraying men as victims amid, referring to the Twisha Sharma case currently making headlines online, he said, “Our film is not against women. Whatever is happening with Twisha, we have been observing too. It's unfortunate. It needs to be investigated. If there is a crime involved over there, people need to be punished. This is not an anti-women film, it's a pro-justice film. We have to understand that nobody is saying, please don't believe women when they have been wronged.”

He further added, “But you have to believe in justice as well. We want to believe in justice more than we want to believe a particular gender... that is the hallmark of our constitution, our law. This is where the principle of our democracy stands. Justice needs to prevail.”

Bobby Deol plays a celebrity spiralling out of control The recently released trailer introduces Bobby Deol as Sameer Mehra, a once-famous rockstar desperately trying to hold onto his fading stardom. At first glance, Sameer still appears every bit the celebrity. He attends glamorous parties in flashy outfits, oversized sunglasses and expensive jackets, carrying the swagger of someone used to public attention. The trailer shows Sameer endlessly scrolling through dating apps and drifting through superficial relationships while struggling internally.

Things take a darker turn after a woman, played by Sapna Pabbi, accuses him of sexual assault. Sameer insists he is innocent and claims he is being framed, but the scandal quickly spirals into a public and legal nightmare. The fallout begins affecting everyone around him, including his family. Sanya Malhotra appears as Sameer’s sister, openly frustrated with his behaviour while also trying to navigate the media chaos surrounding the allegations.

Much of the film then shifts into a prison drama, with Sameer forced into violent jail environments, psychological breakdowns and growing paranoia. Rather than positioning him as entirely innocent or guilty, the trailer suggests the film is more interested in exploring uncomfortable moral grey zones.

Anurag Kashyap returns to dark, morally messy storytelling Bandar also marks the first collaboration between Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap. The screenplay comes from writers Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the creative team behind projects like Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Raj B Shetty, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nagesh Bhonsle. Produced under Saffron Magicworks, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 5, 2026.