Bandar trailer: Bobby Deol goes from fading rockstar to sexual assault accused in Anurag Kashyap's gritty world. atch

The official trailer for Bandar has finally arrived, delivering on the dark promise of its initial teaser. Backed by Zee Studios and produced by Saffron Magicworks, this project marks a highly anticipated first-time collaboration between Bobby Deol and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. True to form, the trailer drops audiences directly into a cynical, multi-layered ecosystem of celebrity culture, legal chaos, and deep suspicion. It trades in Kashyap's signature style: uncomfortably dark, emotionally volatile, and firmly refusing to offer clean-cut heroes or villains. Bandar trailer: Bobby Deol goes from fading rockstar to sexual assault accused in Anurag Kashyap's gritty world, watch. (YouTube)

Bobby Deol navigates the stardom in the trailer At the center of this storm is Bobby Deol playing Sameer Mehra, a faded, once-massive rockstar desperately clawing to stay relevant while his personal life spirals out of control. The trailer opens with a heavy dose of celebrity glamour: Sameer glides into a high-profile party looking like an absolute rockstar, sporting a glittering jacket and dramatic, oversized sunglasses.

However, that polished, confident exterior quickly begins to fracture, exposing a deeply hollow and unstable man beneath the surface. The trailer highlights this inner toxicity through a telling exchange. When a woman asks him, “Why are you on a dating app? You can get any girl you want,” Sameer casually replies that he considers himself to be “a bahut bura aur ghatiya kisam ka aadmi (a terrible and creepy person).”

The trailer reveals Sameer mindlessly swiping through dating apps, completely indifferent to the ages of the women on his screen, motivated solely by superficial looks.

The narrative shifts completely halfway through the footage. Sameer’s luxury-fueled universe shatters instantly when he is arrested on charges of sexual assault, following a complaint by a woman played by Sapna Pabbi. While handcuffed, Sameer maintains his innocence, insisting the entire case is a calculated frame-up.

Sanya Malhotra appears as Sameer’s sister, who bluntly labels him an idiot, giving audiences a quick glimpse into the toxic family politics playing out behind the public scandal.

A significant portion of the thriller seems to take place behind bars. The trailer closes on a series of unsettling images: Sameer facing brutal violence from fellow inmates, and a shot of him working out in the prison cell, leaving viewers with an intense sense of unease.