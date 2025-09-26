Ameesha Patel open to having one-night stand with Tom Cruise: ‘I could do anything for him’

Actor Ameesha Patel has admitted she has a huge crush on Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. She even revealed that she wouldn’t mind a one-night stand with him. Ameesha Patel made her comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of five years with the 2023 film Gadar 2.

Ameesha on her love for Tom Cruise

Recently, Ameesha joined Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, where she was asked about her celebrity crush. Following that, she spoke about her love for Tom Cruise.

Ameesha said, “I have a crush on Tom Cruise. If you can do a podcast with him, then please invite me to that podcast. I’ve liked Tom Cruise since childhood. I had his picture on my pencil box, in my files, and the only poster in my room was of Tom Cruise. He has always been my crush. I always joke that he’s the only man for whom I could put aside my principles. I could do anything for him. If you ask me whether I could have a one-night stand with him, yes, I could”.

This is not the first time Ameesha shared her admiration for Tom. Back in 2023, Ameesha expressed her desire to work with Tom. During a red carpet event, Ameesha was asked if she could switch places with another actor, who would it be. Responding to the same, she said that she would like to switch places with any actor who has had the chance to star opposite Tom Cruise in films.

She confessed that she is a huge fan of the actor and that if given a chance she would have married him if she could. She also revealed that during her growing up years, she had posters of the Top Gun star in her room.

During the conversation on the podcast, Ameesha also revealed she is open to the idea of marriage, mentioning, “I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families.”

About Ameesha’s work

Ameesha made her comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of five years with the 2023 film Gadar 2, alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. The film emerged as a blockbuster, collecting ₹686 crore worldwide at the box office. She was last seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa. The romantic comedy, written and directed by Akashaditya Lama and produced by Naresh Bansal and Madanlal Khurana under Shreeram Productions and Victorious Enterprises, also featured Jatin Khurana and Angela Krislinzki in lead roles. The film opened to negative reviews from critics, but Ameesha’s performance was appreciated. The actor is yet to announce her next project.