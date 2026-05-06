Ameesha Patel returns to Mumbai after 24-hour ordeal due to UAE airspace diversion: 'Thank you everyone'

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel has safely returned to Mumbai after a stressful trip due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Gadar 2 actor was travelling from New York to Mumbai via Dubai when her flight was caught in a sudden airspace closure.

Ameesha Patel has returned to Mumbai after a stressful journey from New York, diverted to Muscat due to airspace closure in Dubai amid escalating Middle East tensions.

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Also read: Ameesha Patel stuck in Dubai airport due to missile strikes in UAE

The disruption occurred on Monday as the aircraft approached Dubai. Authorities closed the airspace due to reports of missile activity in the region, a result of escalating tensions between Iran and the UAE. Consequently, the Emirates flight was diverted to Muscat, Oman. Patel was accompanied by producer Kunal Goomer and DJ Chetas during the journey.

Ameesha Patel's flight ordeal

While stranded, the actor used social media to keep her followers updated. She shared her frustration and concern over the geopolitical situation, questioning when the conflict would end and asking for prayers. “On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates !! When will this WAR end 🙏🏻🙏🏻!! Praying 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️,” she wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} In one post, she noted that more than 24 hours had passed since leaving New York, much of which was spent waiting in airport lounges without a clear timeline for her arrival in India. “24 hours from the time we left NYC and still counting hours to reach Mumbai. Endless airport lounge time”, she wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one post, she noted that more than 24 hours had passed since leaving New York, much of which was spent waiting in airport lounges without a clear timeline for her arrival in India. “24 hours from the time we left NYC and still counting hours to reach Mumbai. Endless airport lounge time”, she wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Ameesha Patel returns to Mumbai

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After a long wait and several updates from the airport, Patel finally confirmed her arrival in Mumbai on Tuesday. She shared a photo from the city, expressing relief and thanking her fans for their support during the ordeal. “Finallyyyyyyy MUMBAI!!! Thank u everyone for all prayers !! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️!!,” she added.

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The incident is part of a broader increase in tensions in the Middle East. Recent reports from May 2026 indicate that drone and missile strikes have increasingly targeted regional infrastructure, forcing airlines to reroute flights for passenger safety. These security measures have posed significant logistical challenges for major transit hubs such as Dubai and Doha, affecting thousands of international travellers. In the last few months, several Indian celebrities, including Lara Dutta, Saina Nehwal, Esha Gupta, and many others, were stranded amid growing tensions. On the professional front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 in 2023.

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