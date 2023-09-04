Ameesha Patel says Gadar writer Shaktimaan created Sakeena: ‘Anil Sharma wanted Govinda-Mamata Kulkarni as Tara-Sakeena’

Ameesha Patel has responded to Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma's comment that Sakeena was created from his heart, not hers. Highlighting writer Shaktimaan's name for creating her character in the superhit historic epic, Ameesha also told News18 that the filmmaker tried his best to 'push his son a lot' in Gadar 2. Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma reprises his role of Jeete in Gadar 2. (Also read: Gadar 2 crosses ₹500 crore-mark in 24 days)

Anil wanted Govinda, Mamata Kulkarlni

Ameesha Patel celebrated her birthday with director Anil Sharma in June this year. Even after hurling several allegations against him, she has said he is family for her. (PTI)

Ameesha told the news channel that her character of Sakeena (Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2) was created by film writer Shaktiman, and not by Anil Sharma. She added that it was Zee Studios that cast her, and not the director. "For me, Gadar was always about Sunny and for Zee. In fact, Mr. Nitin Kenny (Gadar Ek Prem Katha producer) was the reason I was in Gadar 1, and Mr. Anil Sharma preferred Mamta Kulkarni over me. Anil Sharma wanted Govinda as Tara, but Zee wanted Sunny Deol. So yes, his and my choices are poles apart. Zee Studios and Sunny have always been the reason for me to do Gadar. The script, which was written by Shaktiman ji, as Anil ji always says, also, it was Mr. Shaktiman who created Sakina, not Anil Sharma."

Anil 'tried to push his son'

Asked about the recent comments that Anil made about Sakeena and Ameesha, the actor said, “I feel bad for Anil ji since he tried to push his son Utkarsh a lot in Gadar 2, but eventually, Tara and Sakina stole the limelight. Utkarsh is a very sweet boy, and I got him into the industry, and his father is very sweet to keep promoting him." She also expressed hopes that big filmmakers of the industry sign up Utkarsh for films “as he’s a sweet boy and no boy would like to only be signed by his dad.”

Gadar: Anil versus Ameesha

For a long time now, Ameesha has been accusing filmmaker Anil Sharma of various things. It all began with allegations of delay in payments and soon turned into accusations of mismanagement on sets as well. In one of her recent interviews, Ameesha claimed she'd reject Gadar 3 if Tara Singh and Sakeena do not have enough screen time. In response, Anil insisted that he respected her but added that Sakeena was created from his heart.

Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, the new film (like the first one) is set in a village near India-Pakistan border. The new film traces the journey of Tara Singh (Sunny) as he rescues his son Jeete (Utkarsh) from Pakistan. The new film is set in the 1970s as tensions brewed between the neighbouring nations right before the 1971 war. Manish Wadhwa in the role of the main antagonist in Gadar 2.

