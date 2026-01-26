Ameesha Patel says ‘non-deserving ones’ in Bollywood are getting reality check: ‘All corrections are starting to happen’

When a fan asked, “What is one thing that’s been making you smile lately?” the actor replied, “Seeing how the economics have changed post covid in Bollywood and all corrections are starting to happen for the good and all the deserving ones are getting their dues and non deserving ones are finally getting a taste of reality (thumbs up emoticon) so yes the smile is there for the good.”

Actor Ameesha Patel did an AMA session on her official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday evening. The actor responded to multiple fans who asked her about her next project, her career, and more about the film industry. Without taking any names, Ameesha said that she is seeing how many ‘non-deserving’ entities in the industry are getting a reality check post-COVID, given how the economics of the box office have changed.

A second fan confessed that he has seen Kaho Na Pyaar Hai 10 times in theatres and there are many other female actors who are jealous of her. Ameesha responded, “Thank for kind words (folded hands and red heart emoticons) loads of actresses have achieved lots in life , all blessed to have our own standing in the industry and we all respect each one, jealousy Nahin, isko appreciation bolte hain and agar koi jealous hai .. tho hain humein kya? Hone do jealous (It is called appreciation and if anyone is jealous let them be! How does it concern me?)”

Another fan asked if she liked film or webseries, to which Ameesha replied, “Good films that are made with passion and not as projects are always my priority and like and yes quality content on OTT is always welcome .. can’t wait to work myself in some good quality content based OTT show provided the script is good for me and justifies my presence.”