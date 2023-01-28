After Pathaan, Kangana Ranaut warns Bollywood to stay away from politics: 'Agar maine phir triumph over hate suna to...'

After Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan broke several box office records since its release on January 25, actor Kangana Ranaut has been tweeting about the film. After saying Pathaan paints 'enemy' Pakistan in good light, and slamming those speaking about ‘triumph over hate’ after the film's success, Kangana issued a warning to Bollywood, tweeting people from the film industry should 'enjoy their success' and 'stay away from politics'. Recently, actor Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar had praised Pathaan on Instagram. While Alia has said 'love always wins', Karan wrote 'love forever trumps hate' as he reacted to Pathaan grossing ₹106 crore worldwide on its opening day. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says ‘Pathaan is just a film, goonjega to sirf Jai Shri Ram’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut, who recently returned to Twitter after her account was banned in 2020 for violating the social media platform's rule, tweeted, "Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi (Bollywood people, do not try to project that your are suffering from Hindu hate in this country. If I hear another comment on ‘triumph over hate’, I will take your class). Enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics."

Kangana Ranaut has shared yet another tweet about Pathaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to her latest tweet, a section of Twitter users pointed out that Kangana was 'desperately' tweeting about Pathaan for her personal gains. A tweet read, "Chalo Pathaan ko side mein karte hai (let's put Pathaan aside for a moment)... another example of ‘triumph over hate’ is how your last nine movies tanked one after another. Audience has rejected Kangana, we know you are desperate now to be where Smriti Irani (BJP leader and union minister) is." Another person tweeted, "Madam ji, aap kaha se ho?? Bollywood se nahi ho?? Alag koi industry se aye ho kya (Are you not from Bollywood)??"

Kangana had earlier reacted to a user, who pointed out how her last film Dhaakad was a box office failure. Responding to the comment, Kangana had said on Friday, “Yes, Dhakad was a historic flop, when did I deny this? This is SRK ji's first successful film in ten years, we also take inspiration from him, I hope we will also get a similar chance that India gave him. After all this India is great, it is generous, Jai Shri Ram.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, in a series of tweets, Kangana had also addressed those 'claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate'. She said the film was 'running successfully' in theatres only because of 'India’s love and inclusiveness' towards 'a film called Pathaan'. Kangana had tweeted, "All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree, but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where 80 percent Hindus live and yet a film called Pathan, which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISI in good light is running successfully. It is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it mahan (great)…"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor had also tweeted, "It is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies. Lekin (but) all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram (Pathaan is only a film, the country will only hear cries of Jai Shri Ram)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON