Amid relationship rumours, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh play pickleball. Watch

Aamir Khan was spotted playing pickleball in Mumbai on Tuesday. A video of the actor, who was dressed in a pair of black track pants with a red T-shirt, was shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram. Joining him was actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, and the two played as a team. Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares a heartfelt post for newly-engaged couple Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare

Sana was seen in a grey T-shirt with a pair of black shorts in the clip. Earlier this month, Aamir was also spotted playing pickleball with his daughter Ira Khan.

Fatima is close to Aamir Khan's family, including his daughter Ira Khan. She had shared a heartfelt note for Ira and her fiance Nupur Shikhare post their engagement last year. Ira is Aamir's second child from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir also has a son, Junaid Khan, from his first marriage. Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao also have a son named Azad.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has worked alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, had opened up about the link-up rumours that have surrounded them for years. There have also been speculations about their marriage. She had said that she used to ‘get disturbed’ by such reports, but has learned to tackle them. The actor had added that she used to feel the need to explain herself earlier, but her approach had changed with time.

Fatima had said in a 2018 interview with Bollywood Hungama, "I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will talk about you... If someone accuses you of something, the first instinct is to come out and tell, ‘Listen, why do you think it is like this?’ If you are an aggressive person, you will attack. If you are a submissive person, even then you will talk about it."

Fatima was last seen in Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor-starrer Thar. She has Dhak Dhak alongside Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi and Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline. The Meghna Gulzar directorial will see Vicky as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Fatima will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor.

