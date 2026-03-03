Amid US-Iran conflict, Ram Gopal Varma backs Donald Trump: ‘Jiske paas power hai, uska wrong bhi right ho jaata hai’

Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has commented on the escalating conflicts. Taking to his X account on Tuesday, he commented on the scenario. “Taking off from the age old line MIGHT IS RIGHT and Selvar Mani’s dialogue from Sarkar ‘Jiske paas power hai, uska wrong bhi right hojata hai (That who has power, his wrong becomes right too)’ @realDonaldTrump is RIGHT because he has MIGHT.”

The United States, along with Israel, continued its military operation against Iran that had begun on February 28 and has resulted in hundreds of deaths, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several of Tehran's top political and military leadership.

A few days ago, Ram Gopal Varma had commented on the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. In a post on X, he had said, “Ayotallah Khamenei is hiding, and Trump is not hiding, and the point is made.”

For the unversed, the line of dialogue was taken from RGV's own film, Sarkar, which was released in 2005. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the political crime drama film had a dialogue which meant that the one with the power is always right, even when he is on the wrong side.

Iran has been retaliating even as the US and Israel continued their strikes as of Tuesday, and has expanded the area coming under the barrage of Iranian missiles and drones, targeting several of Washington's assets in the region. "Their air defence, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership are gone. They want to talk. I said, “Too Late!" Trump said in a Truth Social post commenting on an opinion piece.

Trump, speaking separately at the White House, said he expected the campaign to last four to five weeks but that US forces had the capacity to go longer if necessary. In an interview with the New York Post, he declined to rule out deploying ground troops. “I don’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground,” he said.

Meanwhile, protests broke out across parts of Jammu and Kashmir after Iran confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei. Demonstrations were reported from Srinagar and Bandipora.