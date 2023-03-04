Amid wedding rumours, Saba Azad shares her pic clicked by Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan comments 'beautiful girl'

Hrithik Roshan turned photographer for Saba Azad, as she shared a sun-kissed photo of herself on Saturday that was clicked by him. Amid rumours of their wedding, Saba took to Instagram to share a candid photo of herself scrolling through her phone as she sat on a chair. In her caption, the actor-singer wrote, "Casual late afternoon scroll." She tagged Hrithik in her caption, and have him the photo credit. Also read: Hrithik Roshan gives shoutout to girlfriend Saba Azad, shares reaction to Rocket Boys season 2 teaser

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after Saba shared the photo, many took to the comments section of her post. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan commented, "Beautiful girl." She also added heart eyes emojis to her comment. One person wrote, "What a beautiful capture! Looking lovely." One more Instagram user commented, "Saba, in this photo you are very charming and beautiful."

Saba Azad shares her photo clicked by Hrithik Roshan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in December 2000 and they became parents a few years later. They have two sons – Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008. Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014. Since their separation, they continue to co-parent their sons.

Hrithik and Saba reportedly began dating early last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family functions and vacations. They celebrated Christmas 2022 together on a family holiday with Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan and his cousins in Europe.

There were recently reports that claimed the Hrithik and Saba were planning to marry. The two are often spotted out and about in Mumbai. Recently, Saba was seen at Mumbai airport as she came to see Hrithik off. The actor has been busy working on his next, Fighter. The action film also features Deepika Padukone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik also supports Saba and sometimes attends her gigs, or gives her a shoutout on social media. Earlier this year, Saba was among the many artists that performed at Lollapalooza, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, in Mumbai. Saba, one half of Mumbai-based band Madboy/Mink, was joined by Hrithik, who came to watch her perform. Sussanne Khan also attended the music festival along with her boyfriend, actor Arslan Goni. Hrithik's son Hridaan Roshan was also present at the festival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON