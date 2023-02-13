Hrithik Roshan gives shoutout to girlfriend Saba Azad, shares reaction to Rocket Boys season 2 teaser: 'Can't wait'

Rocket Boys 2 teaser featuring Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh and Saba Azad was released on Sunday. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is dating Saba, took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share the teaser posted by Saba on Instagram. Along with the video, Hrithik wrote, "Season 2!! Can't wait!!" He added heart eyes emoji to the post. Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boys 2 will begin streaming on SonyLIV in March. Also read: Watch Rocket Boys 2 teaser

In the original Instagram Reels shared by Saba Azad on Sunday, the actor-singer wrote in her caption, "Amidst global conflict and enemies charging our borders, India becoming a nuclear nation was the only deterrent to imminent threats of war. Witness the incredible journey of India’s greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country’s sovereignty. Rocket Boys 2 – streaming this March only on SonyLIV."

Hrithik Roshan shared Rocket Boys 2 teaser on Instagram Stories.

In November last year, Saba Azad, who was seen in the role of lawyer Parvana Irani in the first season of the web series Rocket Boys, announced that she had wrapped up filming for the second season of the show, which revolves around the lives of nuclear physicists Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J Bhabha. She had shared snippets from the shoot, her prep and look from the series, and written in her caption on Instagram, "Season wrap on the rocket ship!! Up, up and away Rocket Boys season 2."

Last month, Saba was among the many artists that performed at Lollapalooza, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, in Mumbai. Saba, one half of Mumbai-based band Madboy/Mink, was joined by Hrithik, who came to watch her perform. The actor's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan also attended the music festival along with her boyfriend, actor Arslan Goni. Hrithik's son Hridaan Roshan was also present at the festival. Hrithik's cousin, budding actor Pashmina Roshan, as well as Saba and Sussanne had shared pictures and videos from the festival on Instagram Stories.

Hrithik and Saba reportedly began dating early last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family functions and vacations. They celebrated Christmas 2022 together on a family holiday with Hrithik's sons and cousins in Europe.

