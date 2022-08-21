Amit Khan: Today, makers want writers who have a vision to direct

To deliver good content-based projects, Bicchoo Ka Khel writer Amit Khan says makers are lapping up novels and adapting them in films and OTT-series.

The UPite says, “There is a lot of scope for a writer in the film industry if he has a remarkable perception and a keenness to adapt. Today, producers want writers who can own the story and also have a vision to direct as they know their story best. And, this is the reason today we have writer-directors helming a project as after all cinema is about visual representation of a story!”

Khan has turned director with gradual process. “After doing multiple TV projects, I was additional screenplay writer in Karz: The Burden of Truth starring Sunny Deol. I was writer and creative director in Arbaaz Khan starrer film Nirdosh and web-film Gumnaam. I have written and directed courtroom drama Objection My God, an upcoming web-film with Makarand Deshpande and Sanjay Mishra. Next, I will be directing a horror-comedy Lakshmi Natak Mandali in Lucknow and both films as well as the book will be out simultaneously,” he adds.

Khan adds that RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi maker Jayantilal Gada has taken rights for his latest book Nayika to do a project based on the thriller. “Mahesh Bhatt saheb had written a foreword for the book that was released by Penguin Random House. After Bicchoo…, Ekta Kapoor’s production house has taken rights for my three novels to make different web series.”

Recently a podcast on his fiction novel Commander Karan Saxena was aired. “It’s country’s first podcast of this scale on a spy novel for which Sonu Sood has lent his voice. Besides, a leading production house has taken its rights to make a series on it.”

The writer feels avenues have broadened for authors.

“People think book reading is going down but as a writer I can say that it might be true that sale of copies may be lesser but authors have so many avenues to showcase their work. Besides physical and e-books, we have audio books, podasts now, shows and films are being made on it so options are a plenty. In just four months back after my book Garam Churi was release and 26 lakhs have read it so far on one app.”

Summing up his journey he tells. “I am from Pilkhuwa near Ghaziabad. I am 49, but at the age of 12 my first story was printed and at 15 my first novel was published. I have done a lot of comic writing, wrote multiple TV serials (over 100 episodes), even ghost writing and till date my 100 novels have been published out of which 58 are from Commander series.”