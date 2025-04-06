Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra remember Manoj Kumar with old pics, pen notes: 'Tere saath beeta har pal yaad ayega'

ByAnanya Das
Apr 06, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Manoj Kumar's funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday. He was cremated with state honours.

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman penned notes as they remembered actor Manoj Kumar. Taking to their respective Instagram and blog, they expressed their grief on the actor's death. Manoj died at 4.03 am on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. (Also Read | Manoj Kumar funeral: ‘Bharat Kumar’ makes final journey wrapped in National Flag; celebs console family)

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra shared photos with Manoj Kumar.
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra shared photos with Manoj Kumar.

Dharmendra remembers Manoj Kumar with post

Taking to his Instagram, Dharmendra posted an old photo featuring the duo. They seemingly held a trophy while smiling. Dharmendra was seen in a white shirt, red ties and grey suit. Manoj Kumar opted for a white shirt and trousers.

Sharing the picture, Dharmendra captioned the post, "Manoj, mere yaar tere saath beeta har pal bahut yaad ayega (Manoj, my friend, I will remember every moment spent with you)!!! Reacting to the post, Dharmendra's son-actor Bobby Deol posted red heart emojis.

Zeenat Aman posts old pic with Manoj

Zeenat Aman also shared an old photo featuring herself and Manoj on her Instagram Stories. Sharing the still from one of their films, she wrote, "Saddened to learn about the passing of Manoj Kumar. may his soul rest in peace (dove emoji)."

Zeenat shared a still from one of their films.
Zeenat shared a still from one of their films.

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Manoj in blog

Amitabh took to his blog and shared an old black-and-white picture featuring himself and Manoj. In the picture, a laughing Manoj wrapped his arm around Amitabh and rested his head next to his face. Amitabh held him and smiled, looking away from the camera. He wrote, "In remembrance... and prayer (folded hands emoji) in grief."

About celebs at Manoj's funeral

Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and Arbaaz Khan, among others, attended Manoj's funeral at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday. The late actor was cremated with state honours. Dharmendra also paid a visit to Manoj's residence after his death on Friday.

More about Manoj Kumar

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Manoj became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. The actor was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed.

In addition to his acting career, Kumar made significant contributions as a director and producer. His directorial debut Upkar (1967) won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra remember Manoj Kumar with old pics, pen notes: 'Tere saath beeta har pal yaad ayega'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On