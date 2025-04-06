Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra remember Manoj Kumar with old pics, pen notes: 'Tere saath beeta har pal yaad ayega'

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman penned notes as they remembered actor Manoj Kumar. Taking to their respective Instagram and blog, they expressed their grief on the actor's death. Manoj died at 4.03 am on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. (Also Read | Manoj Kumar funeral: ‘Bharat Kumar’ makes final journey wrapped in National Flag; celebs console family) Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra shared photos with Manoj Kumar.

Dharmendra remembers Manoj Kumar with post

Taking to his Instagram, Dharmendra posted an old photo featuring the duo. They seemingly held a trophy while smiling. Dharmendra was seen in a white shirt, red ties and grey suit. Manoj Kumar opted for a white shirt and trousers.

Sharing the picture, Dharmendra captioned the post, "Manoj, mere yaar tere saath beeta har pal bahut yaad ayega (Manoj, my friend, I will remember every moment spent with you)!!! Reacting to the post, Dharmendra's son-actor Bobby Deol posted red heart emojis.

Zeenat Aman posts old pic with Manoj

Zeenat Aman also shared an old photo featuring herself and Manoj on her Instagram Stories. Sharing the still from one of their films, she wrote, "Saddened to learn about the passing of Manoj Kumar. may his soul rest in peace (dove emoji)."

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Manoj in blog

Amitabh took to his blog and shared an old black-and-white picture featuring himself and Manoj. In the picture, a laughing Manoj wrapped his arm around Amitabh and rested his head next to his face. Amitabh held him and smiled, looking away from the camera. He wrote, "In remembrance... and prayer (folded hands emoji) in grief."

About celebs at Manoj's funeral

Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and Arbaaz Khan, among others, attended Manoj's funeral at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday. The late actor was cremated with state honours. Dharmendra also paid a visit to Manoj's residence after his death on Friday.

More about Manoj Kumar

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Manoj became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. The actor was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed.

In addition to his acting career, Kumar made significant contributions as a director and producer. His directorial debut Upkar (1967) won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.