Manoj Kumar funeral: ‘Bharat Kumar’ makes final journey wrapped in National Flag; celebs console family

Late actor Manoj Kumar's mortal remains were taken for final rites with full state honours in Mumbai on Saturday. Several celebrities, including Prem Chopra, Raza Murad, Vindu Dara Singh and Zayed Khan, reached his Mumbai home on Saturday to pay a final tribute. Manoj died on Friday morning due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 87. (Also Read | Saira Banu recalls Manoj Kumar ducking behind her while shooting ‘tense scene’ in Balidaan) Manoj Kumar will be cremated on Saturday. He was 87 when he died on Friday.

Bollywood bids adieu to Manoj Kumar

In a video, the police was seen giving Manoj state honours. The late actor was given a grand tribute to celebrate the legacy he leaves behind in Indian cinema. His bier, draped in the tricolour national flag, marked a fitting farewell to the "Bharat Kumar" of Indian cinema.

Manoj Kumar given state honours

Family members and close friends gathered at his residence in Mumbai to bid their final goodbyes. The ambulance carrying his body was also adorned with garlands and flowers in the tricolour, symbolising his patriotic journey in cinema.

A video also showed Zayed Khan touching the feet of Manoj Kumar's wife and consoling younger members of his family.

About Manoj Kumar

Manoj's wife Shashi was also among the family members who attended the state honours of the late actor. Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Manoj became one of the most iconic actors in the history of Indian cinema. His portrayal of strong, patriotic characters earned him the affectionate title of "Bharat Kumar."

Manoj Kumar's career, achievements

His films, such as Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Shaheed (1965), became landmark productions that defined nationalistic cinema in India. Some of his other notable movies included Himalaya Ki God Mein, Do Badan, Patthar Ke Sanam, Hariyali Aur Raasta, Kranti and others.

His impact was not limited to acting. As a director and producer, he made significant contributions to the Indian film industry. Upkar won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film, and his other films, such as Purab Aur Paschim and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), were both critically and commercially successful. He earned prestigious awards, such as the Padma Shri (1992) and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2015).