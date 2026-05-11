Amitabh Bachchan asks his security to behave well with fans who come to meet outside Jalsa: ‘Janta janardhan hoti hai’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan often shares pictures of his Sunday meet with fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, on his personal blog. He has been keeping the tradition alive for many years now, and he sees this as an opportunity to express his gratitude to fans for their love and support. The veteran actor shared a series of pictures from this Sunday's meet as well and revealed that he spoke to his security team to ensure all the fans were treated well.

‘They provoke me to work and to work harder’

Amitabh Bachchan shared that he spoke to his team to behave well with his fans.(Amitabh Bachchan tumblr)

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Amitabh took to his Tumblr account and wrote, “This is my pride and my honour to have the blessings of the many .. they make me believe .. they make me breathe another day .. they provoke me to work and to work harder and to deliver... they are my Ef .. my extended family.” He shared many pictures of the huge crowd that had assembled outside Jalsa, just to get a glimpse of him. The veteran actor waved at them and greeted them with a huge smile.

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on May 10. (Amitabh Bachchan tumblr)

Amitabh spoke to his security team

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{{^usCountry}} He also added pictures of him talking to the security team members. He said, “अपने , यहाँ जो काम करते हैं उन्हें समझाते हुए, की चाहने वालों के साथ, उनका व्यवहार कैसा होना चाहिए .. जानता के साथ जैसा उनका ( काम करने वालों) व्यवहार होगा, जानता समझती है की ये मेरा भी स्वभाव होगा (I also spoke to the security, so that that they know how to behave with the well wishers. How they react to the public will reflect how public thinks that it is my own reaction with them)!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also added pictures of him talking to the security team members. He said, “अपने , यहाँ जो काम करते हैं उन्हें समझाते हुए, की चाहने वालों के साथ, उनका व्यवहार कैसा होना चाहिए .. जानता के साथ जैसा उनका ( काम करने वालों) व्यवहार होगा, जानता समझती है की ये मेरा भी स्वभाव होगा (I also spoke to the security, so that that they know how to behave with the well wishers. How they react to the public will reflect how public thinks that it is my own reaction with them)!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He concluded, “इतनी देर, इतनी धूप में, घंटों इंतज़ार करना, ये कोई साधारण बात नहीं है ... फिर उसके बाद उनके साथ सही व्यवहार नहीं करना, ये ठीक नहीं ... जानता जनार्धन होती है .. स्नेह आदर सद्भावना उनके प्रति - बस इतना ही तो वे देखना चाहते हैं ... इतना कुछ देते हैं वो, हमें प्रेम और उनकी ओर एक आदर सम्मान का दर्पण बनना चाहिए (In this heat, they have been waiting for hours to get a glimpse and that is no small thing. After that, to not behave well with them, that is not okay. The public is our god. Love, respect and good wishes to them, that's all they want. They give us so much and we need to mirror the same love and respect for them).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He concluded, “इतनी देर, इतनी धूप में, घंटों इंतज़ार करना, ये कोई साधारण बात नहीं है ... फिर उसके बाद उनके साथ सही व्यवहार नहीं करना, ये ठीक नहीं ... जानता जनार्धन होती है .. स्नेह आदर सद्भावना उनके प्रति - बस इतना ही तो वे देखना चाहते हैं ... इतना कुछ देते हैं वो, हमें प्रेम और उनकी ओर एक आदर सम्मान का दर्पण बनना चाहिए (In this heat, they have been waiting for hours to get a glimpse and that is no small thing. After that, to not behave well with them, that is not okay. The public is our god. Love, respect and good wishes to them, that's all they want. They give us so much and we need to mirror the same love and respect for them).” {{/usCountry}}

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Amitabh will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film will also star Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. While Deepika Padukone was part of the first instalment, the actor is no longer part of the sequel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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