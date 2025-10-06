'Covid mein purushon ko pata chala': Amitabh Bachchan says women shouldn’t call themselves homemakers ‘dabe swar mein'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has penned a note dedicating it to women who are homemakers. Taking to his blog on Sunday night, Amitabh also congratulated the Indian team after it beat Pakistan in the women's Cricket World Cup match. Amitabh Bachchan shared a note about homemakers.

Amitabh Bachchan shares his opinion on homemakers

Talking about his female audience on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17, Amitabh shared that whenever he asked anyone what they do, the reply came in a subdued voice--homemaker. "Yada kada jab KBC pe kisi mahila se, jo ki audience mein baithi hai, main poonchta hoon ki 'Aap kya karrahi hai', toh woh bade dabe swar mein kehti hai ki- 'Main homemaker hoon' (On KBC, whenever I ask any woman, who sits in the audience, 'What do you do', then they in a hushed voice they reply, 'I'm a homemaker')!! (Unamused face emoji)."

Amitabh says homemakers should be proud

Amitabh asked that instead of talking about it in a low voice, they should be proud of being a homemaker. "Kyun, kyun aesa kehti hai dabe swar mein? Nahi!! Aap dabe swar mein kabhi bhi na kahe! Garv se kahiye ki aap ek homemaker hai (Why do you say so? No!! Never ever say in a subdued voice. Say with pride that you are a homemaker) (laughing and clapping hands emojis)!!!"

The veteran actor then said that managing a house isn't easy. "Ghar ko sambhaalna koi aasan kaam nahi hota!! Ghar ko dekhna, pati ki dekh bhal karna, baccho ko dekhna, bhojan sab k liye banana, jitne bhi upar se kaam hote hai hai sab dekhna. Yeh koi aasan kaam nahi hota (It's not easy managing a home!! Taking care of the house, husband, children, cooking food for everyone, overseeing all work. It's not an easy job)."

Amitabh on when men knew how difficult it is to run a house

Amitabh shared how, during the Covid-19 pandemic, men understood how tough it is to manage a house. "Covid ke samay sab purushon ko pata chal gaya, ki patni kitna kuch sambhalti hai ghar mein, jab swayam sara kaam jo abtak patni dekhti thi, unhe khud dekhna pada (During Covid all men understood how women manage a house when they themselves had to look after work that his wife was doing)!!"

Amitabh hails India's win over Pakistan

Talking about the women's cricket team, Amitabh shared a photo on which the words, "India jeet gaya (India won)" were written. Alongside this, he wrote, "Bharat ki betiya, Bharat ki sab se badi sampatti (India's daughters are its biggest wealth)." Tweeting the same photo, he wrote, "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

India routed Pakistan by 88 runs on Sunday in a women's Cricket World Cup match. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and chose to bowl, restricting India to 247 in 50 overs. In reply, Pakistan was dismissed for 159 in 43 overs.

About KBC, Amitabh's recent film

Amitabh's show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11 and airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on SonyLIV. He was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. It also starred Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. The 2024 Tamil-language action drama marked Amitabh's Tamil debut.