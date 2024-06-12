Amitabh Bachchan brings flowers, Govinda dances his heart out in vintage wedding video. How many celebs can you spot?

In the 80s and 90s, Bollywood celebrities were often seen wearing traditional clothes at events such as awards shows, birthday parties, and weddings. This was a simpler time for Hindi cinema when people adapted a more traditional approach to parties and get-togethers. A throwback video of trade analyst Komal Nahta's wedding has recently emerged which shows many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Jackie Shroff and others as guests. (Also read: Ajay Devgn's sister's throwback wedding video praised for its 'simplicity'. Can you spot Kajol?) A throwback wedding video of trade analyst Komal Nahta is being praised for its simplicity.

Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff attend Komal Nahta's wedding

The video begins with Komal Nahta greeting the guests and posing with Anil Kapoor and Jackie. Juhi Chawla is captured smiling while Rishi Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan are seen engaged in a funny conversation. As the guests including Bappi Lahri, Randhir Kapoor and Prem Chopra arrive, Govinda is seen dancing at the wedding. Amitabh is seen entering the venue with a large bouquet. He then presents it to the bride and groom on stage. Vinod Khanna, Shakti Kapoor, Dara Singh, Anupam Kher, Sooraj Barjatya and Jeetendra also greeted the couple.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Fans get nostalgic about 90s Bollywood simplicity

Reacting to the viral post a user commented, “No showoff just simplicity (heart-shaped-eye, fire and heart emojis).” Another user wrote, “Old is gold. How I miss that simplicity and elegant. Now a days its all about beating each other in luxurious.” A fan complimented Jackie and captioned his comment as, “Studd Jackie Shroff (blessings emoji).” Another fan wrote, “This era was pure no show offs simple weddings with full enjoyment, nowadays we don't see this we only are upon how much to show off.” A user also pointed out, “We do really copy greatly from all this...that time every other wedding seemed like this only.” A fan comment read, “Sabkuch kitna simple tha 90s me (Everything was so simple in the 90s).”

Komal Nahta is the son of veteran producer Ramraj Nahta.