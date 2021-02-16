IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 52 years as actor, thanks fans for remembering it
Amitabh Bachchan has written about his 52 years as an actor.
Amitabh Bachchan has written about his 52 years as an actor.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 52 years as actor, thanks fans for remembering it

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pen a note on the completion of his 52 years in the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:25 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday clocked 52 years of signing his first film, Saat Hindustani, and expressed gratitude to his fans for showering him with their love and blessings.

The 78-year-old screen icon began his career with filmmaker Khwaja Ahmad Abbas' action-drama, which he signed on February 15, 1969. The film released nine months later, on November 7.

Sharing a collage of his pictures, made by a fan , depicting his transformation during the past five decades, Bachchan wrote on Twitter, "It was today that I entered the film industry. February 15, 1969. 52 years! Gratitude."


The actor also took to his blog and thanked his fans for making his cinematic journey memorable.

Bachchan said had it not been for his "extended family", the milestone would have been "just another day."

"A chapter that the very effective concerned and loving EF (extended family) remember and portray through their wishes and communications and artistic representations.

"It is most alluring to see and hear and read what they gift. Had they not it would have been just another day. One that was spent in the struggle of life," he wrote.

Post his debut, though Bachchan was praised for his performances in films like Anand (1971) and 1972 comedy Bombay To Goa, his true rise to stardom happened with Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer in 1973.

The film marked the beginning of the ''angry young man'' persona that became Bachchan's screen identity and a lifelong adjective, reflecting the angst of the urban Indian youth tackling unemployment, corruption and crime.

He continued to appear in films of diverse genres- from the 1975 actioner Sholay, romantic-drama Kabhie Kabhie, thriller Don, drama/comedy Amar Akbar Anthony to middle-of-the-road films with Hrishikesh Mukherjee like Abhimaan, Mili, and Namak Haram.

After a dull phase in the '90s—where he battled financial losses through his company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL)—the actor had a turnaround with frequent collaborator Yash Chopra's production Mohabbatein in 2000.

The same year, he turned to the small screen with the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, giving his second innings a further push.

Bachchan, who is still associated with the show as host, wrapped up the 12th season last month.

The actor continues to be one of the busiest stars even today with at least four films lined up for release in near future -- Karan Johar backed Brahmastra, Ajay Devgn's Mayday, filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and thriller Chehre.

His last release was Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, that premiered on Amazon Prime Video due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan

Related Stories

Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
bollywood

Amitabh gets nostalgic about Deewar as he shoots for Mayday, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan went back in time to the year 1975 when he had shot for his iconic film Deewar at the same location where he has been shooting his new film, Mayday. See his posts here.
READ FULL STORY
Navya Naveli Nanda has praised Nirmala Sitharaman.
Navya Naveli Nanda has praised Nirmala Sitharaman.
bollywood

Navya Nanda praises Nirmala Sitharaman for 'calling out sexism' during press con

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda was left impressed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she 'called out sexism' against a female journalist during a press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Priyanka in good times.
Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Priyanka in good times.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka grateful to his fans for support

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:36 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh expressed her gratitude towards his many fans after Bombay High Court on Monday granted relief to her sister Meetu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randhir Kapoor's entire family paid him a visit on his birthday.
Randhir Kapoor's entire family paid him a visit on his birthday.
bollywood

Randhir calls birthday dinner with family a 'solemn affair'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Actor Randhir Kapoor has spoken about his family members visiting him on his 74th birthday on Sunday night. The actor, who is grieving with the loss of his brother Rajiv Kapoor, has said that there was no celebration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan has written about his 52 years as an actor.
Amitabh Bachchan has written about his 52 years as an actor.
bollywood

Amitabh celebrates 52 years as actor, thanks fans for remembering it

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pen a note on the completion of his 52 years in the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sandeep Nahar had appeared in small roles in films such as Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Sandeep Nahar had appeared in small roles in films such as Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
bollywood

Sandeep Nahar, Sushant Singh Rajput's Dhoni co-actor, allegedly dies by suicide

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:04 PM IST
  • Sandeep Nahar, who had appeared in small roles in films such as Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has allegedly died by suicide, hours after posting a 'suicide note' video on Facebook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.
bollywood

Dia Mirza flashes magnetic smile as she walks to 'mandap' in new wedding video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:19 PM IST
  • A new video of Dia Mirza, being escorted to the 'mandap' at her wedding to Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, has been shared online. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
bollywood

Sushant's family lawyer reacts to Bombay HC's order, says 'will approach SC'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the FIR against just one of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters, but refused to do the same for the other sister.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone has shared a new Instagram video.
Deepika Padukone has shared a new Instagram video.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone reveals all her 'alter egos' in trippy new dance video. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:07 PM IST
  • What's better than one Deepika Padukone? Half-a-dozen Deepikas dancing together to an energetic song. Watch her new Instagram video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sutapa Sikdar often shares posts on late Irrfan Khan on special occasions.
Sutapa Sikdar often shares posts on late Irrfan Khan on special occasions.
bollywood

Irrfan Khan's wife remembers him on Valentine's Day, shares picture of tombstone

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:57 PM IST
  • Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late Irrfan Khan, shared a warm note of remembrance on Valentine's Day. She mentioned how much she missed him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi on their wedding day.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi on their wedding day.
bollywood

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: First pictures of newlyweds are here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:47 PM IST
  • The first visuals of Dia Mirza, looking resplendent in her bridal ensemble, have arrived online. The actor is tied knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, and debuted before the gathered photographers shortly thereafter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza is expected to tie the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.
Dia Mirza is expected to tie the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.
bollywood

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Inside pics of venue, guest list revealed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • Pictures and video of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding venue have been released. A report also reveals the expected guest list. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor spoke in 2013 about quitting Ram Leela.
Kareena Kapoor spoke in 2013 about quitting Ram Leela.
bollywood

When Kareena left Ram Leela days before filming: 'With me, it's all about mood'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan quit director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela days before filming was scheduled to begin. Deepika Padukone was hired instead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randhir Kapoor with his wife Babita and daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.
Randhir Kapoor with his wife Babita and daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma wish dad Randhir on birthday, see throwback pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:23 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor took to their respective Instagram pages to wish their father, actor Randhir Kapoor on his birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had earlier suggested that no other female actor has her versatility and skills.
Kangana Ranaut had earlier suggested that no other female actor has her versatility and skills.
bollywood

Kangana lists life achievements: 'Captured by underworld, squashed villains'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has listed her life achievements in a tweet. She wrote on Monday that she ran away from home at the age of 15, defied her father's wishes, defeated the 'underworld', and became a home-owner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Junaid Khan has reportedly been active on theatre for the last three years.
Junaid Khan has reportedly been active on theatre for the last three years.
bollywood

Aamir's son Junaid embarks on acting career, Ira Khan shares pic from first day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan has shared a picture of her brother, Junaid, on the first day of shoot for his debut film as an actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shamita Shetty is tired of being single.
Shamita Shetty is tired of being single.
bollywood

Shamita is fed up being single, but won't let loneliness make decisions for her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • Actor Shamita Shetty has said that she will not make decisions in haste, or out of loneliness, even though she is fed up of being single.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP