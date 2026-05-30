Amitabh Bachchan champions ‘adbhut’ 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Rajasthan Royals' IPL exit: ‘Iss umar mein…’

On Friday, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) played Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and lost. This marks the team’s exit despite 15-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s play. After the match, as the teen prodigy became emotional, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan championed him.

Amitabh Bachchan champions Sooryavanshi

Amitabh Bachchan was all praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's play. (ANI/PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After the IPL match on Friday, Amitabh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to post in support of Sooryavanshi. He remarked how, at the cricketer’s age, he couldn’t even play gully danda properly. The star wrote in Hindi: “T 5756(i) - Sooryavanshi - १५ साल की उम्र का अद्भुत सूर्या । इस उम्र में तो हम बंटों और गुल्ली डंडा भी ठीक से नहीं खेल पा रहे थे!! (T 5756(i) - Sooryavanshi — The amazing 15-year-old Soorya. At that age, I couldn't even play marbles or gulli danda properly!!)”

T 5756(i) -

Sooryavanshi - १५ साल की उम्र का अद्भुत सूर्या ।

इस उम्र में तो हम बंटों और गुल्ली डंडा भी ठीक से नहीं खेल पा रहे थे !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 29, 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans seemed to agree, as one of them commented, “I'm not a huge IPL fan ..It doesn't matter who loses or wins .. But the only regret about Rajasthan Royals losing today is that we won't get to see another innings from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.” Another wrote, “Sir Gulli Danda is the mother of cricket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the hero of cricket in the future. Today, unfortunately, RR lost but Sooryavanshi won. Behind Sooryavanshi's game is his father's sacrifice, penance, hard work; he should be saluted.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans seemed to agree, as one of them commented, “I'm not a huge IPL fan ..It doesn't matter who loses or wins .. But the only regret about Rajasthan Royals losing today is that we won't get to see another innings from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.” Another wrote, “Sir Gulli Danda is the mother of cricket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the hero of cricket in the future. Today, unfortunately, RR lost but Sooryavanshi won. Behind Sooryavanshi's game is his father's sacrifice, penance, hard work; he should be saluted.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to ANI, Sooryavanshi put on one of the greatest T20 batting exhibitions, scoring 96 runs in 47 balls. However, when RR lost to GT, he was seen sitting in the dugout, looking dejected, as a staff member consoled him. He was also seen getting emotional at the team not qualifying despite his play. Numerous fans shared clips of an emotional Sooryavanshi on social media, accompanied by supportive messages. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to ANI, Sooryavanshi put on one of the greatest T20 batting exhibitions, scoring 96 runs in 47 balls. However, when RR lost to GT, he was seen sitting in the dugout, looking dejected, as a staff member consoled him. He was also seen getting emotional at the team not qualifying despite his play. Numerous fans shared clips of an emotional Sooryavanshi on social media, accompanied by supportive messages. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amitabh last starred in the 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth and the Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. In Vettaiyan, he played a judge and Human Rights Commission member who calls out a corrupt cop for his encounter killings. In Kalki 2898 AD, he played Ashwatthama, who is waiting for the birth of the Kalki avatar. Amitabh also played a cameo in the Gujarati film Fakt Purusho Maate and provided the voiceover for Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur in 2025.

Amitabh is currently shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Kamal after Deepika’s exit. While Sai Pallavi’s name has been rumoured to be attached to the project, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON