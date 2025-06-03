Amitabh Bachchan chats with Jaya Bachchan, performs rituals in unseen pics; remembers wedding day on 52nd anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya clock 52nd wedding anniversary

On his blog, Amitabh posted wedding pictures of himself and Jaya Bachchan on their special day. The candid photos showed the duo performing rituals and sharing conversations. While a young Amitabh wore a white ethnic outfit, Jaya opted for a red saree for their wedding. Sharing the photos, Amitabh wrote, "To all that wish Jaya and me for the Wedding Anniversary June 3, 2025, my gratitude and love ..."

Amitabh shares old pics with Jaya

He also added, "Another day." The actor also added a quote by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, "Anwarat samay ki chakki chalti jaati hai," which roughly translates to--the wheel of time keeps turning endlessly. Expressing gratitude and affection to those who wished him, Amitabh wrote on X, "I will not be able to reply to everyone individually, sorry (folded hands emoji)."

About the Bachchan family

Amitabh and Jaya got married on June 3, 1973. They are parents to two children--Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta married businessman Nikhil Nanda. They are parents to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Abhishek tied the knot with actor Aishwarya Rai. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Jaya and Amitabh worked together in many films such as Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Silsila.

Last year, Reddit shared a post when Taroon Coomar Bhaduri revealed in a 1989 article for The Illustrated Weekly how Amitabh once stood up for Jaya using her maiden name professionally.

He wrote, “After their marriage, Jaya was doing a film, and when the posters appeared, her maiden name was billed. Someone, obviously trying to flatter Amitabh, said: ‘Why should this be? She should be billed as a Bachchan.’ Amit promptly retorted: ‘Of course, she is a Bachchan, but you should know that in the industry and professionally, she is more famous as Jaya Bhaduri’."

Amitabh's recent project

Amitabh was last seen with actor Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan, which hit theatres last year. In the film, Amitabh also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.