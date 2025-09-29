Sassy Amitabh Bachchan trolls Team Pakistan after India defeats the ‘dushman’ in Asia Cup

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was one of the many celebrities who cheered for the Indian cricket team after they defeated Pakistan at the Asia Cup final. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh shared a tweet with a jibe at former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar's earlier comment, where he mixed up names. Speaking on the cricket talk show Game On Hai Shoaib had taken Abhishek Bachchan's name instead of Abhishek Sharma's while talking about the game. Amitabh Bachchan talked about Abhishek Bachchan after India won the Asia Cup final.

Amitabh Bachchan shares witty note after India wins Asia Cup final

Teasing Shoaib, Amitabh praised 'Abhishek Bachchan' for playing well. He also tweeted about how Team India defeated the "dushman (enemy)." Amitabh wrote, "T 5516(i) -Jeet gaye !! Well played, 'Abhishek Bachchan'."

He added, "Udhar jabaan ladkhadai, aur udhar, bina batting bowling fielding kiye, ladkhada diya dushman ko!! Bolti bandh (We Won! Well played 'Abhishek Bachchan. Their tongue slipped, and without batting, bowling, and fielding, you defeated the enemy. They are speechless now)!! (Laughing face emojis). Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Maa Durga!!!!"

Shoaib takes Abhishek Bachchan's name while talking about Pakistan cricket

It all started when earlier, Shoaib, while analysing Pakistan’s chances in the Asia Cup final against India, mixed up names. He had said, "If Pakistan get Abhishek Bachchan out early on in a hypothetical situation, then what is going to happen with the middle-order? Their middle-order hasn’t performed well.”

How did Abhishek react earlier

The other guests corrected him saying that Shoaib meant to say Abhishek Sharma, the young Indian opener who’s been performing well with back-to-back half-centuries. After this video was widely shared online, actor Abhishek Bachchan reacted to it. He shared link of the news on X said, "Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket."

About India and Pakistan Asia Cup final match

During Sunday's match, a half-century by Tilak Varma and his useful partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube helped Team India secure their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title, including the ODI editions, beating Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting final at Dubai on Sunday. India won the toss and elected to field first.