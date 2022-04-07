Amitabh Bachchan confesses to promoting Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi: ‘Kya kar loge?’

Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father as Abhishek Bachchan returns with his latest release Dasvi. The former has been actively promoting the film on social media with full enthusiasm and has reacted after being questioned by a few for his gesture. Busy with work in Delhi, Amitabh took to Twitter late Wednesday night to confirm that he will continue to do so. Also read: Jaya Bachchan invites fellow members of Parliament to exclusive screening of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Dasvi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Without reply to anyone in particular, Amitabh wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, "Ji haan huzoor main karta hu: badhai, prachar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge? (Yes sir, I do share congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do)?"

Abhishek's Dasvi releases on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on Thursday. It stars him as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an "anpadh (uneducated) and corrupt" politician who finds a "nayi chunauti (new challenge)" in prison: education.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Amitabh had shared an appreciation tweet for Abhishek in which he expressed that his son has proved to be a fitting 'uttaradhikaari'. (Heir). Sharing the link for the trailer of Dasvi, Amitabh quoted his father, writer-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote, "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge - Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya (My son, you will not be my heir just because you are my son. My heir will be my son - Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Abhishek, you will be my heir, I have said it."

Responding to his father's appreciation of him on Twitter, Abhishek wrote, "Love you Pa, always and eternally."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi also stars Nimrat Kaur as Bimla Devi, who takes over his chief minister seat while he is in jail. Yami Gautam is seen as a strict jailor and IPS officer Jyoti Deswal. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON