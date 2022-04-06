Amitabh Bachchan says 'super idea' as Abhishek Bachchan gets trolled by Chote Miyan in new video. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan was all praises for his son Abhishek Bachchan as the latter shared a new promo video ahead of the release of his film Dasvi. The video by The Viral Fever (TVF) showed Abhishek getting trolled by YouTuber Arun Kushwaha, popular as Chote Miyan. Amitabh called it a great idea for a promo as he extended his best wishes to Abhishek ahead of Dasvi's release. Also Read| Abhishek Bachchan revisits telling Oprah about him, Aishwarya Rai living with parents: Woh 18 pe bahar nikal dete hain

Abhishek Bachchan retweeted the video on his Twitter account on Wednesday, writing, "This was great fun to do. Thank you @TheViralFever." His father Amitabh also saw the promo, and replied to Abhishek's tweet, "Soooopeeerrrr !!! super idea for a Promo .. all my best wishes .. YEEEAAAAAAHHHH !!!"

soooopeeerrrr !!! super idea for a Promo .. all my best wishes .. YEEEAAAAAAHHHH !!! https://t.co/whd7jYXRUB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2022

The video showed Abhishek looking for someone to cast in his film Dasvi when he runs into Chote Miyan. The actor tries to ignore an excited Chote Miyan until he finds out in the end that the YouTuber is the new cast member in his film.

In the parody video, Chote Miyan asks the actor if he is really Abhishek Bachchan, telling him that he has to be sure since there are so many spoofs these days. Abhishek then says, "Nahi, itne bure din to nahi aaye ki spoof karna shuru kar du (my days aren't so bad that I'll start making spoofs now)." In another part of the video, Chote Miyan trolled Abhishek as he praised his acting skills before telling him that it was his bike in Dhoom that had him impressed.

When Abhishek tells him that he is currently working on Dasvi, the YouTuber jokes that he is in a better position than him as he has already done his BA. When Abhishek clarifies that Dasvi is the name of his film, Chote Miyan says, "Dus ka sequel bana raha hain kya? To Bees (20) rakh lete (Are you making a sequel of Dus (2005 movie)? You could have named it Bees)."

Chote Miyan also says that nepotism doesn't exist as Abhishek wasn't cast in Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey which released last month. He told Abhishek, "They used your surname also, and didn't even cast you in the film."

In another part, a friend calls Chote Miyan from Kaun Banega Crorepati sets, on which Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan is a host. The question is about who was the lead in the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, that starred Abhishek, Amitabh, and Rani Mukerji. While Abhishek kept insisting that he was the lead, and his father was a supporting character Dashrath Singh, Chote Miyan said that how can someone else be the lead if the film has Amitabh Bachchan.

The contestant selected Amitabh as the answer, which turned out to be right, at which point Abhishek says to his father, "Dad, I was the hero in Bunty Aur Babli." Chote Miyan asks Abhishek if there is a fight at his home due to which his father declared the wrong answer to be right.

Abhishek's next film Dasvi, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, will start streaming on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7. The social comedy stars Abhishek Bachchan as a jat politician, who lands up in a jail. A cop played by Yami Gautam insults him into clear his Class 10 exams, while his wife, portrayed by Nimrat Kaur, becomes an accidental chief Minister.

