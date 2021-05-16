Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, shares photo
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, shares photo

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a picture of him getting vaccinated. He had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in April.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in April.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he has received the second and final dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The 78-year-old star, who had taken the first jab last month, took to Instagram to give an update to his fans and followers.

"Dusara bhi ho gaya! (second one also done) Covid one, not the Cricket one ! Sorry sorry, that was a really bad one.." Amitabh captioned a picture of him receiving the shot.

In April, the veteran actor had said that all eligible members of his family, except actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Abhishek was away shooting for his upcoming social comedy Dasvi.

Also read: Salman Khan lashes out at viewers for pirating Radhe despite 'reasonable price', warns of consequences

Last year, Amitabh, Abhishek, actor and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he has received the second and final dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The 78-year-old star, who had taken the first jab last month, took to Instagram to give an update to his fans and followers.

"Dusara bhi ho gaya! (second one also done) Covid one, not the Cricket one ! Sorry sorry, that was a really bad one.." Amitabh captioned a picture of him receiving the shot.

In April, the veteran actor had said that all eligible members of his family, except actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Abhishek was away shooting for his upcoming social comedy Dasvi.

Also read: Salman Khan lashes out at viewers for pirating Radhe despite 'reasonable price', warns of consequences

Last year, Amitabh, Abhishek, actor and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan coronavirus covid-19 vaccine abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan

Related Stories

music

DMX's posthumous album Exodus to feature top-notch line-up of artists including Jay-Z and Bono

PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 11:28 AM IST
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan says his personal donation for Covid-19 relief often matches entire fundraisers: 'I didn't ask, I gave'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 10:54 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say

Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused

Welcome to the kitty wrestling mania. Clip is too adorable to miss
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP