Amitabh Bachchan lost his temper at paparazzo while he was driving Aishwarya Rai home after wedding. Here's why

Jaya Bachchan recalled an incident that took place when her husband Amitabh Bachchan drove Aishwarya Rai to their house after she tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan. Speaking with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the latest episode of her podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya said that a person jumped on the car, making Amitabh Bachchan lose his cool. She also said that the media threw stones at their home and abused them. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan finally reveals why she is disgusted by media)

Jaya Bachchan said, “When mamu (Abhishek) got married, the day we were bringing Aishwarya to the house, griha pravesh, nana (Amitabh) was driving the car. She was sitting in the car. We had created a special podium for the media so that they could take their pictures. They were not happy. One guy jumped on the bonnet of the car. He would have died, can you imagine? Nana lost his cool obviously. Our security guys took these people on.”

She also added, "By the evening media took out a morcha (protest) and they were throwing stones, we had that glass house that we had made, they were throwing stones abusing us and they did a little morcha. Who gives you that right? And can you imagine if that guy had died, what would have happened? They do it all the time. Every time we go out of the gate, have you seen how they jump on the car? It's not nice and then they will make another story and something else will come out."

Abhishek Bachchan fell in love with Aishwarya Rai while shooting for Dhoom 2. On January 14, 2007, their engagement was announced. The couple got married on April 20, 2007, according to Hindu traditions. The wedding took place in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha, in Juhu, Mumbai.

Jaya will be seen next in director and producer Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from Jaya, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film is set to arrive in cinema halls on February 10, 2023.

