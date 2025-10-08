Amitabh Bachchan moved to tears on KBC 17 birthday special on hearing this person's message

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was moved to tears during the celebration of his 83rd birthday on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The special episode, featuring Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, included a heartfelt audio clip of Big B’s late mother, Teji Bachchan, expressing her pride in her son. During his 83rd birthday on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Amitabh Bachchan was brought to tears by a touching audio message from his late mother, Teji Bachchan.

Big B tears up listening to mother's voice

In the throwback message, Teji was heard saying, “I am extremely lucky. Now, wherever I go, people give me a lot of affection and love because of my son, and a mother cannot feel more blessed than this.” The message left Amitabh visibly emotional, wiping tears from his eyes as the audience applauded.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers wrote: “Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, 10th October Shukravaar raat 9 baje sirf Sony Entertainment Television aur Sony LIV par.”

Another promo from the same episode showed Big B reminiscing about working with Farhan Akhtar in his 2004 directorial Lakshya. Recalling a light-hearted moment, Amitabh said, “He came to my room at night and asked, ‘Amitabh uncle, are you having some problem?’ I felt like this young master was teaching me how to act.”

During the episode, Farhan also asked his father and Amitabh what quality they would like to steal from each other. Javed Akhtar replied, “I have seen so many qualities in him; there is no one like him in the film industry.” When Farhan playfully asked who was more popular among women, Amitabh pointed at Javed, who quipped, “What kind of a question is this? Yeh koi poochne wali baat hai (is this a question to be asked)?”

About Teji Bachchan

Teji Bachchan was born in 1917 in Lyalpur, Punjab, British India. She was an accomplished theatre artist and the wife of renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Known for her elegance and progressive outlook, she played a pivotal role in shaping the personality and values of her son, Amitabh Bachchan. A graduate from Lahore, Teji was deeply interested in music and the arts and was active in Delhi’s cultural circles before moving to Mumbai. She passed away on December 21, 2007, in Mumbai.